Way to Go: Setauket sisters launch Busy Bags

The Woreth sisters -- Aida, left, and Maddox

The Woreth sisters -- Aida, left, and Maddox -- students at Setauket Elementary School, hope to brighten the lives of patients at Stony Brook Children's Hospital with their Busy Bags project. Photo Credit: Three Village Central School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Two sisters at Setauket Elementary School have launched a project to help brighten the lives of children at a hospital.

Fifth-grader Aida Woreth, 10, and third-grader Maddox Woreth, 8, created an initiative that fills bags with toys, trinkets and other treats for youngsters staying at — or visiting — Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.

Their initiative, Busy Bags, calls for each grade level at the school to select a particular month to prepare the special sacks. So far, the school has been providing the hospital with about 75 bags a month, according to the sisters’ mother, Jessica.

“I like that other people are getting gifts,” Maddox said of the project’s importance.

The Busy Bags initiative began in the fall with families contributing a minimum of $5 each to participate. The funds are then used to purchase children’s items — including bracelets, pencils and activity books — with students decorating the bags and filling them with the gifts.

The project will continue through the end of the school year, at which time the staff will participate in a bag project of their own to ensure that enough are available to last through summer break.

The Student Council has also pitched in by creating bags specifically for babies and toddler-age patients, school officials said.

Headshot
