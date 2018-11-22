Sewanhaka student beautifies courtyard

A Sewanhaka High School junior, spotting the habitual emptiness of a courtyard at the Floral Park school, spearheaded a beautification project to overhaul the space.

Bryan Joseph, 16, tackled weeding and tilling, removed the stumps of trees and bushes, and planted grass seed. The renovation included installation of two new stone patios, as well as two new picnic tables for students and faculty.

The project was part of the community service component for Joseph to become an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouting program of the Boy Scouts of America. He is a member of Troop 298 of New Hyde Park.

“As a student here for a couple of years, I always noticed the east courtyard was kind of empty,” Joseph said.

Last spring, he asked Sewanhaka principal Christopher Salinas for permission to pursue the courtyard project. He subsequently raised about $600 through donations from community members to help fund the upgrades.

About 20 fellow troop members pitched in to help with the work, which took a total of about 10 hours, he said.

“I was very impressed with the work by our troop,” Joseph said. “It came out pretty much how I expected.”

Joseph is a member of the National Honor Society, as well as his school’s Science and World Language honor societies. He also is in Sewanhaka’s Green Club and Service Club.