Religious teachings can provide concise guidance for diet, behavior and interpersonal relations. But financial investment choices, which affect bank accounts and retirement plans, can be more complex for faith-based investors in a global economy. This week’s clergy discuss putting your money to work for you and others in a religiously responsible way.

The Rev. Randolph Jon Geminder

Rector, Saint Mary's Anglican Church, Amityville

Everything we do should reflect our religious beliefs. A theme that has run through my homilies over nearly half a century is somewhat related to this. If your faith makes no difference in the way you live your life, what is the point?

Jesus came to save us from what we had done to our humanity. He died and rose from the dead to set things right, to offer us the opportunity to have a right relationship with our Heavenly Father, and to show that new beginning by the way we treat one another. In St. Matthew's 25th chapter, Our Lord tells the parable of the landowner, who before a journey places his assets in the hands of three servants. The one who invested wisely is praised the most, being both responsible and a bit adventurous with the funds.

We must seek to use our own treasure wisely as well, shunning endeavors that hurt, minimize or otherwise benefit from the difficulties of others. In this fallen world, we can never be completely free from participating in some minute facet of evil, but we can do our best to be fair, conscience-driven and honest in our dealings. Our Lord calls us not to be successful, but faithful!

Rabbi Mendel Teldon

Chabad of Mid-Suffolk, Commack

The purpose of our existence is to make this world a place where God feels at home. Everything that exists in this world is to help further that mission. The fact that money is so powerful and influential in all our lives, and society in general, makes it a crucial tool in fulfilling that purpose. The money that we earn has to be in sync with that mission of making the world a better place. To earn money in an unethical way to better our own life and the lives of the people around us is an oxymoron. Genuine long-term goodness and happiness can’t come from things that are created in a way that is contrary to goodness and happiness.

The good news is that God is the ultimate accountant and stockbroker. Our total income each year is decided by God on New Year's. He wants our involvement in the process so that we value the things that we have and feel a sense of appreciation for those blessings. (Who really values free stuff?) But, ultimately, we can’t make a dollar more or less than what is determined from on high. An unexpected insurance settlement or an accidental parking fine are all God’s ways of keeping the accounts up to date and balanced in case our base salary isn’t enough or if we received those funds unethically.

So when you’re faced with an investment dilemma, ask yourself if this company and the money you would profit from it will help fulfill your divine purpose. If it won't, you are investing energy and resources for naught.

Arvind Vora

Chairman, Long Island Multi-Faith Forum

Present-day Jains such as myself follow the principles and precepts preached and practiced by the last tirthankara (or pathfinder) Mahavira (599 to 527 BCE). Among Mahavira’s important principles are nonviolence and limiting one’s needs. Because of the principle of nonviolence, Jains are not permitted, for example, to invest in a slaughterhouse or an armaments producer. India, where Jainism originated and where most of the world’s Jains live, exports diamonds and diamond products. The majority of the diamond traders in India are Jain. But although Jains are not generally involved in diamond mining, they are expected to conduct business ethically and must refrain from trading in blood diamonds, also known as conflict diamonds.

Humans have a tendency to accumulate wealth, sometimes much more than is required for basic needs. Gandhi famously said, “The world has enough for everyone's need, but not enough for everyone's greed.” Following the Jain principle of limiting needs is one way to address your concerns about financial investment. If you have basic things you need, you can avoid making unneeded investments. Overall, your investments should be socially responsible and should not compromise your Jain principles in any way.