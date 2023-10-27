Vintage photos for Long Island sports fans

From Madison Square Garden to the Bridgehampton Race Circuit, Newsday photographers have been there to capture the moments that live on for Long Island sports fans.

We dived into Newsday’s photo archives to recall athletes who made us cheer. Sports stars like basketball Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J” Erving, who hails from Roosevelt, and Sarah Hughes, who grew up in Great Neck and was just 16 when she won a gold medal in figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. (And yes, the early 2000s count as “vintage” now!)

You can find more photos from Long Island’s past, all curated by Newsday’s librarians, on the Vintage Newsday Instagram account, which you’ll recognize by the circular photo of Newsday’s first female photographer, Edna Murray, circa 1945. — Kim Predham, LI Life Editor

Secretariat

Jockey Ron Turcotte, aboard Secretariat, looks behind for the other horses before winning the first Triple Crown in 25 years at the Belmont Stakes on June 9, 1973. Over 69,000 spectators in the grandstand witnessed history being made. Credit: Newsday/Joe Dombroski

Julius "Dr. J" Erving

Julius Erving, aka Dr. J, about to score at Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 19, 1973. Credit: Newsday / Argeroplos

Bobby Nystrom

An overtime goal by Bobby Nystrom gives the Islanders their first Stanley Cup of four in a row. Credit: Newsday-Staff/David L. Pokress

Pelé

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer great who popularized the sport in the United States during his two years with the New York Cosmos, says farewell to fans at Giants Stadium on Oct. 1, 1977. In his arms is Amy Johnson, of North Babylon, one of many young players who attended the game, during which Pelé played the first half with the Cosmos, the second with the Brazilian club Santos. Credit: Newsday/Jim Peppler

Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson swings away in the first inning as he connects with his first home run of the season during the Yankees home opener on April 13, 1978, at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Newsday/Joe Dombroski

Sarah Hughes

Sarah Hughes, of Great Neck, shown jumping as she practices at age 12. Hughes was just 16 when she won a gold medal in figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Credit: K. Wiles Stabile

Althea Gibson and Jackie Robinson

Tennis great Althea Gibson gives Jackie Robinson some tips at a celebrity tennis tournament in Manhattan in 1951. In 1947, Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier, and in 1951 Gibson became the first Black player at Wimbledon. She won in 1957. Credit: Newsday/Harvey Weber

Roller derby on Long Island

In the midst of a roller derby bout at the Commack Arena on Dec. 28, 1971, Lydia Clay, #19 of the Texas Red Devils, races down the boards with an unidentified opponent from the New York Chiefs team. Credit: Newsday/Don Jacobsen

Janet Guthrie

Janet Guthrie, who in 1977 would be the first woman to compete in the Indianapolis 500, takes her blue Jaguar around Bridgehampton Race Circuit in 1966. Credit: Newsday/John Cornell

Ed Lynch