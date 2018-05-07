TODAY'S PAPER
By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
VOTING

1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Springs School library.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $28,873,698 budget for 2018-19, a 2.71 percent increase from the current $28,113,087. The tax levy would increase 2.98 percent, from $25,033,528 to $25,778,825.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.98 percent, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

School taxes on a house with an estimated value of $600,000 would increase 2.88 percent, from $6,083.45 to $6,258.88.

The proposed budget includes a 3.4 percent step increase for teachers.

The spending plan calls for the addition of a school security officer and the reduction of four teaching assistants. The district also would extend its preschool program from 2.5 hours to 4 hours a day, add another fifth-grade section and maintain current instructional and student services.

Voters will consider a proposition for a three-year installment purchase agreement for two 12-passenger, handicapped-accessible vans and the installation of security cameras in buses at a first-year cost of up to $55,000. That expenditure would be deferred to the 2019-20 budget. The estimated three-year price tag is $150,000 plus interest.

District website:

springsschool.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Barbara Dayton is running unopposed for an at-large seat. The term is three years.

