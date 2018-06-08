TODAY'S PAPER
Top-achieving high school students on Long Island

Arooba Ahmed, from left, of Half Hollow Hills

Arooba Ahmed, from left, of Half Hollow Hills High School East, Jillian Parker of Half Hollow Hills High School West and Jiachen Lee of Half Hollow Hills High School East were National Finalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Photo Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

By Judy Weinberg Judy.weinberg@newsday.com
Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology

Winners Team Competition, $100,000

Arooba, Ahmed, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Lee, Jiachen, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Parker, Jillian, Half Hollow Hills HS West

National Finalists, $6,000

Ahmed, Arooba, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Lee, Jiachen, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Parker, Jillian, Half Hollow Hills HS West

$1,000 Scholarships

Choi, Jang Hun, Jericho HS

Jian, Alan, Garden City HS

Gu, Baokun, Manhasset HS

Lee, Austin, Roslyn HS

Parthasarathy, Rahul, Syosset HS

Patel, Rushikesh, Herricks HS

Vadada, Sahith, Herricks HS

Singh, Vedant, The Wheatley School

U.S. Presidential Scholar

Carvalho, Jade, Hauppauge HS

The Regeneron Science Talent Search

Finalists, $25,000

Fang, Andrew, Jericho HS

Lo, Chiu Fan Bowen, Jericho HS

Scholars, $2,000

Acoba, Keiffer, Kings Park HS

Adamo, Sarah, Smithtown HS West

Bhuiyan, Mutahara Nurit, Jericho HS

Bracht, Sydney, Smithtown HS East

Cohen, Justin, Syosset HS

Cruz, Emily, Manhasset HS

Dilamani, Natasha, Great Neck North HS

Fang, Andrew, Jericho HS

Gurnani, Ishan, Jericho HS

Huang, Emily, Ward Melville HS

Huo, Marc, Jericho HS

Klein, Matthew, JFK Bellmore HS

Kim, Daniel, Great Neck South HS

Kuang, Eric, Great Neck South HS

Lazar, Spencer, Roslyn HS

Lee, Daniel, Commack HS

Levy, Cameron, JFK Bellmore HS

Li, Cindy, Smithtown HS East

Li, John, The Wheatley School

Lin, Bradford, Kings Point,

Lawrenceville School (New Jersey)

Lo, Chiu Fan Bowen, Jericho HS

Lo, Dennis, Jericho HS

Lu, Michael, Ward Melville HS

Madankumar, Swati, Jericho HS

Maley, Caitlin, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Ng, Justin, Hewlett HS

O’Brien, Audrey, North Shore HS

Patel, Aditi, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Patrick, Amber Morganne Tricia, Jericho HS

Shah, Smiti, Bethpage HS

Shteyman, Amy, Great Neck North HS

Smolensky, Caroline, St. Anthony’s HS

Singh, Anoop, Commack HS

Spencer, Gilbert, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Soifer, Scott, North Shore Hebrew Academy HS

Thaker, Shrey, Smithtown HS East

Vieira, Daniel, Plainview-Old

Bethpage JFK HS

Wang, Cindy, Great Neck South HS

Wu, Yunyan, Jericho HS

Xie, Brandon, Jericho HS

Xing, Michelle, Great Neck South HS

Xu, Megan, Great Neck North HS

Xu, Winnie, Hewlett HS

Yao, Vincent, Roslyn HS

Yuan, Monet, Syosset HS

Zhang, Kendra, Jericho HS

National Merit Scholarship

$2,500 winners

Antony, Irene, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Caccavo, Julia G., Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Chang, Rachel, Manhasset HS

Chen, Caroline, Jericho HS

Colangelo, Alessandro, New Hyde Park, Regis HS (Manhattan)

Eisenberg, Ella, Roslyn HS

Fan, Erin, Hauppauge HS

Gan, Emma, Jericho HS

Gmelin, Kevin M. Jr., Center Moriches HS

Gong, Brandon J., Garden City HS

Hakimian, Courtney, Great Neck North HS

Heimowitz, Tzvi A., Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva HS for Boys,

Woodmere

Iskra, Raphael Leon, Commack HS

Iwasaki, Ibuki, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS

Kim, Jeehyun, The Wheatley School

Leimbach, Casey K., Sacred Heart Academy

Li, Cindy, Smithtown HS East

Li, Ethan, Ward Melville HS

Li, Wanlin, Syosset HS

Lin, Bradford J., Kings Point, Lawrenceville School (New Jersey)

Lo, Chiu Fan Bowen, Jericho HS

Lu, Kimberly Wah, Great Neck South HS

Lu, Michael K., Ward Melville HS

Ma, Joy, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Markland, Kyle A., Rocky Point HS

Menneci, Paige E., Sachem HS North

Peng, William, Manhasset HS

Roman, Anthony Christopher,

Centereach HS

Rose, James P., Locust Valley, Choate Rosemary Hall (Connecticut)

Ruskin, Julia, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Silverstein, Paige A., Friends

Academy

Starzee, Julianna M., Northport HS

Suleman, Saman, The Wheatley School

Van Gostein, Joseph N., Walt

Whitman HS

Waqar, Kasim M., Half Hollow Hills HS East

Xu, Megan L., Great Neck North HS

Xu, Alex Quan, Jericho HS

Yang, George Q., Portledge School

Yu, Johnathan, Mount Sinai HS

Zhang, Helen, Levittown MacArthur HS

National Merit Corporate-Sponsored Merit Scholarship

$2,500 winners

DeLesseps, Anton G., Huntington, The Hotchkiss School (Connecticut)

Joseph, Joshua L., Walt Whitman HS

Matsushima, Kentaro,

Walt Whitman HS

Kim, Julia M., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Muratore, Rebecca M., Paul D. Schreiber HS

Pinkenburg, Jade P., Rocky Point HS

Than, Luigia C., Earl L.

Vandermeulen HS

Walsh, Mahon M., St. Anthony’s HS

Coca-Cola Scholarship

$20,000 winner

Donohue, Eric, West Babylon HS

Horatio Alger State Scholarship

Received up to $10,000

Castro, Imogen, Hewlett HS

Knudson, Angelica, Sachem HS East

Niemiec, Nicole, Patchogue-Medford HS

Smith, Connor, Mattituck HS

National Youth Orchestra

Cai, Claire, Mount Sinai HS

Chung, Ryan, Manhasset HS

Hong, Alexandra, Manhasset HS

Morris, Christina, Freeport HS

Welinder, Annalisa, Port Jefferson HS

National Association for Music Education

(NAfME)

All-National Honor Ensembles

Mixed Chorus

Ahlgrim, DEA, Sayville HS

Anderson, Olivia, Sayville HS

Ferrugia, Matt, Massapequa HS

Howell, Chelsie, Manhasset HS

Kelly, Rose, Garden City HS

Lynch, Kevin, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Marcus, Noah, Half Hollow Hills HS West

McDevitt, Morgiana, Islip HS

Miller, Daniel, Manhasset HS

Mittleman, Grace, Syosset HS

Sala, Matthew, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Schess, Eric, Syosset HS

Vallejo, Ricardo, Central lslip HS

Vallejos, Alexandra, John H. Glenn HS

Velasquez, James, Sayville HS

Symphony Orchestra

Bergaglio, Luke, Kings Park HS

Cal, Claire, Mount Sinai HS

Martin, Kevin, East Meadow HS

Son, Hannah, Syosset HS

Concert Band

Kim, Ashley, Jericho HS

Misthos, George, Half Hollow Hills HS East

New York State School Music Association

(NYSSMA)

All-State Musicians

NASSAU

Instrumental Jazz

Longo, Anthony, Lynbrook HS

Marzari, Daniel, Lynbrook HS

Nadien, James, Plainedge HS

Mixed Chorus

Barsky, Philip, Manhasset HS

Bischoff, Nathan, Mineola HS

Bremer, Julia, Sanford H. Calhoun HS

Calvo, Joseph, Gen. Douglas MacArthur HS

Cirillo, Paul, Oceanside HS

Coll, Lily, South Side HS

Cook, Asher, Freeport HS

Cooke, Judith, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Cooper, Dean, Kellenberg Memorial HS

Corona, Elyssa, Herricks HS

Desir, Michael, Freeport HS

Devine, Victoria, South Side HS

Diaquoi, Sebastien, Massapequa HS

DiResta, Olivia, Long Beach HS

Dougherty, Liam, Garden City HS

Duroseau, John, JFK Bellmore HS

Francois, Ayana, Baldwin HS

Gross, Jack, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Harris, Samantha, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Iovino, Stephen, Garden City HS

Jones, Keith, Plainedge HS

Kenna, Matthew, Floral Park Memorial HS

Leder, Zachary, Lynbrook HS

Metaras, Gabriela, Syosset HS

Meyers, Jake, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Oswald, Elizabeth, North Shore HS

Padilla, Chelsea, East Meadow HS

Podias, Tara, Oceanside HS

Rutkovsky, Elizabeth, Manhasset HS

Smith, Kristen, Valley Stream Central HS

Strang, Kristina, Island Trees HS

Wachsstock, Staci, East Meadow HS

Zografos, Alexandra, Massapequa HS

String Orchestra

Fitzgerald, Hannah, Locust Valley HS

Hilbert, Jacqueline, Farmingdale HS

Kim, Joseph, Syosset HS

Kim, Kelly, Herricks HS

Lee, Justin, Syosset HS

Lee, Subin, Syosset HS

Ortenberg, Reese, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Rebelo, Jolie, East Meadow HS

Weiss, Peter, South Side HS

Woo, Seungmin, Garden City HS

Yang, Isabel, Great Neck North HS

Symphonic Band

Ardizzone, Matthew, Syosset HS

Barrett, Kevin, Chaminade HS

Brandenstein, Lauren, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Chiang, Margaret, Garden City HS

Cossentino, Chloe, Valley Stream North HS

Dragovich, William, South Side HS

Esposito, Christina, Farmingdale HS

Gong, Brandon, Garden City HS

Goodfellow, Conner, Plainedge HS

Kim, Ashley, Manhasset HS

McGrath, John, East Meadow HS

Murphy, John, Chaminade HS

Ng, Spencer, Herricks HS

Smith, Meghan, Glen Cove HS

Stempler, Rachel, South Side HS

Tashjian, Sophia, Manhasset HS

Xing, Michelle, Great Neck South HS

Symphony Orchestra

Chan, Leland, Jericho HS

Chan, Mikayla, Herricks HS

Chen, Esme, Herricks HS

Choi, Minkang, Plainview-Old

Bethpage JFK HS

Hanauer, Matthew, Wantagh HS

Kim, Yuna, Manhasset HS

Krendel, John, Lynbrook HS

Lee, Serene, Manhasset HS

Liu, Kalena, Syosset HS

Moreira, Sophia, W. Tresper Clarke HS

Quadrino, Jake, Syosset HS

Schwarzman, Andrew, East

Rockaway HS

Sourial, Angela, South Side HS

Stackler, Walter, Manhasset HS

Warshauer, Derek, Syosset HS

Zaradich, Mary, East Meadow HS

Zhang, Asia, Great Neck South HS

Treble Chorus

Basedow, Chelsea, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Baxley, Julia, South Side HS

Behiri, Maya, Roslyn HS

Crichton, Samantha, JFK Bellmore HS

Egan, Ailish, South Side HS

Fenoaltea, Rosalia, Plainedge HS

Finkelstein, Rachel, Oceanside HS

Kaur, Roseleen, Mineola HS

Letta, Jacqueline, Mineola HS

Luong, Amanda, Jericho HS

Miller, Kristina, JFK Bellmore HS

Nastasi, Amanda, Garden City HS

Press, Malaya, Baldwin HS

Rizzo, Samantha, Lynbrook HS

Roth, Melanie, Plainview-Old

Bethpage JFK HS

Schatz, Madison, Syosset HS

Spera, Alexis Grace, Garden City HS

Staiano, Jessica, Sewanhaka HS

Vocal Jazz

Esposito, Siobhan, North Shore HS

Sammartano, Joseph, Oceanside HS

Wind Ensemble

Jian, Alan, Garden City HS

Lee, Jungin, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS

Lo, Chiu Fan Bowen, Jericho HS

SUFFOLK

Instrumental Jazz

Best, Jay, Harborfields HS

Mauner, Evan, East Islip HS

Pisano, Trey, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS

Mixed Chorus

Aadal, Heather, Walt Whitman HS

Anderson, Jenna, East Islip HS

Barna, Daniel, Patchogue-Medford HS

Bimbiloksa, Elena, Central Islip HS

Brannigan, James, Kings Park HS

Commisso, Gabriella, East Islip HS

Cook, Collin, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Cook, Connor, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Cusati, Lucas, Northport HS

Darress, Daniel, Connetquot HS

Disen, Louis, Brentwood HS

Donofrio, Grace, Rocky Point HS

Flatley, Jack, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Geppel, Olivia, Bishop

McGann-Mercy HS

Hafeez, Bila, Newfield HS

Harriott, Alexandrea, Central Islip HS

Horncastle, Ryan, Saint Anthony’s HS

Jacobson, Marley, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Jordan, Lorenzo, Centereach HS

Kempster, Derrick, Kings Park HS

Kier, Erik, West Islip HS

Maggi, Nolan, Deer Park HS

McGuire, Jillian, Harborfields HS

Menneci, Paige, Sachem HS North

Mosquea, Keila, Centereach HS

Newman, Abigail, Sayville HS

Nolan, Jack, Pierson HS

Parli, Jackson, Westhampton Beach HS

Pluviose, Joyce, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Rothstein, Noah, North Babylon HS

Saxer, Robert, St. Anthony’s HS

Scianno, Elizabeth, William Floyd HS

Short, Julia, East Hampton HS

Tomaselli, Edmond, Sachem HS East

Valdes, Michael, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Volovar, Nicole, Miller Place HS

Wheeler, Albert, William Floyd HS

String Orchestra

Azmoudeh, Yaas, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Begley, Luke, Comsewogue HS

Benrubi, Isabella, The Knox School

Bracco, Angela, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Brett, Andrew, Commack HS

Lan, Lawrence, Ward Melville HS

Marsanico, Robert, Bay Shore HS

Matsushima, Kentaro, Walt

Whitman HS

Minushkin, Aidan, Patchogue-

Medford HS

Seo, Christine, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Wei, Justin, Smithtown HS East

Symphonic Band

Bove, Gregory, West Islip HS

Carey, Blake, Smithtown HS West

Fasano, Vincent, Connetquot HS

Fortmann, Carla, Bishop

McGann-Mercy HS

Griesel, Katie, Ward Melville HS

Holfester, Nicholas, Northport HS

Hudson, Joseph, West Islip HS

Kearney, Gillian, Connetquot HS

Leifer, Madison, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Lenahan, Audrey, Harborfields HS

Lieberman, Ben, Commack HS

Manzo, Brett, North Babylon HS

Millmann, Nicole, Northport HS

Okrent, Matthew, Ward Melville HS

Sim, Andrew, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Wheeler, Justin, William Floyd HS

Symphony Orchestra

Abreu, Alan, Connetquot HS

Bautista, Melanie, Harborfields HS

Bivona-Maldonado, Emily,

Brentwood HS

Brosseau, Lillian, Comsewogue HS

Cowan, Emma, Ward Melville HS

Dee, Ryan, Northport HS

Deubel, Cameron, Lindenhurst HS

Fligstein, Justin, Northport HS

Hoffmann, Matthew, Kings Park HS

Lee, George, Paul D. Schreiber HS

Levine, Katelyn, Comsewogue HS

Liu, Serena, Ward Melville HS

Markland, Kyle, Rocky Point HS

Masi, Gianna, Harborfields HS

Monastero, Cailyn, Westhampton Beach HS

Pereira, Sebastian, Southampton HS

Santos, Alexa, Bay Shore HS

Vaccaro, Sarah, Bellport HS

Treble Chorus

Antonelle, Cecilia, Sachem HS East

Bloom, Sarah, East Islip HS

Caponi, Marissa, Connetquot HS

Colombo, Isabella, Ward Melville HS

Esposito, Lisa, West Islip HS

Gross, Sarah, William Floyd HS

Keleher, Emily, Smithtown HS East

Perrone, Molly, West Islip HS

Rapuzzi, Sara, East Islip HS

Regina, Emma, Islip HS

Sposato, Alyssa, Centereach HS

Wahlen, Leandra, Centereach HS

Vocal Jazz

Gusmano, Joseph, West Islip HS

Kang, Crystal, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Meli, Alexandra, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Wind Ensemble

Dworkin, Jennie, Northport HS

Fasano, Vincent, Connetquot HS

Gozinsky, Jared, Ward Melville HS

Mendez, Brenda, Walt Whitman HS

Montalbano, Alex, Riverhead HS

Nazarov, Lolita, Smithtown HS East

Petronella, Luke, Northport HS

Prigl, Julia, Centereach HS

Sherman, Gabriel, Northport HS

Taveras, Justin, Sachem HS East

Zhang, Megan, Deer Park HS

