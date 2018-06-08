Top-achieving high school students on Long Island
Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology
Winners Team Competition, $100,000
Arooba, Ahmed, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Lee, Jiachen, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Parker, Jillian, Half Hollow Hills HS West
National Finalists, $6,000
Ahmed, Arooba, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Lee, Jiachen, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Parker, Jillian, Half Hollow Hills HS West
$1,000 Scholarships
Choi, Jang Hun, Jericho HS
Jian, Alan, Garden City HS
Gu, Baokun, Manhasset HS
Lee, Austin, Roslyn HS
Parthasarathy, Rahul, Syosset HS
Patel, Rushikesh, Herricks HS
Vadada, Sahith, Herricks HS
Singh, Vedant, The Wheatley School
U.S. Presidential Scholar
Carvalho, Jade, Hauppauge HS
The Regeneron Science Talent Search
Finalists, $25,000
Fang, Andrew, Jericho HS
Lo, Chiu Fan Bowen, Jericho HS
Scholars, $2,000
Acoba, Keiffer, Kings Park HS
Adamo, Sarah, Smithtown HS West
Bhuiyan, Mutahara Nurit, Jericho HS
Bracht, Sydney, Smithtown HS East
Cohen, Justin, Syosset HS
Cruz, Emily, Manhasset HS
Dilamani, Natasha, Great Neck North HS
Fang, Andrew, Jericho HS
Gurnani, Ishan, Jericho HS
Huang, Emily, Ward Melville HS
Huo, Marc, Jericho HS
Klein, Matthew, JFK Bellmore HS
Kim, Daniel, Great Neck South HS
Kuang, Eric, Great Neck South HS
Lazar, Spencer, Roslyn HS
Lee, Daniel, Commack HS
Levy, Cameron, JFK Bellmore HS
Li, Cindy, Smithtown HS East
Li, John, The Wheatley School
Lin, Bradford, Kings Point,
Lawrenceville School (New Jersey)
Lo, Chiu Fan Bowen, Jericho HS
Lo, Dennis, Jericho HS
Lu, Michael, Ward Melville HS
Madankumar, Swati, Jericho HS
Maley, Caitlin, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Ng, Justin, Hewlett HS
O’Brien, Audrey, North Shore HS
Patel, Aditi, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Patrick, Amber Morganne Tricia, Jericho HS
Shah, Smiti, Bethpage HS
Shteyman, Amy, Great Neck North HS
Smolensky, Caroline, St. Anthony’s HS
Singh, Anoop, Commack HS
Spencer, Gilbert, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Soifer, Scott, North Shore Hebrew Academy HS
Thaker, Shrey, Smithtown HS East
Vieira, Daniel, Plainview-Old
Bethpage JFK HS
Wang, Cindy, Great Neck South HS
Wu, Yunyan, Jericho HS
Xie, Brandon, Jericho HS
Xing, Michelle, Great Neck South HS
Xu, Megan, Great Neck North HS
Xu, Winnie, Hewlett HS
Yao, Vincent, Roslyn HS
Yuan, Monet, Syosset HS
Zhang, Kendra, Jericho HS
National Merit Scholarship
$2,500 winners
Antony, Irene, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Caccavo, Julia G., Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Chang, Rachel, Manhasset HS
Chen, Caroline, Jericho HS
Colangelo, Alessandro, New Hyde Park, Regis HS (Manhattan)
Eisenberg, Ella, Roslyn HS
Fan, Erin, Hauppauge HS
Gan, Emma, Jericho HS
Gmelin, Kevin M. Jr., Center Moriches HS
Gong, Brandon J., Garden City HS
Hakimian, Courtney, Great Neck North HS
Heimowitz, Tzvi A., Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva HS for Boys,
Woodmere
Iskra, Raphael Leon, Commack HS
Iwasaki, Ibuki, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS
Kim, Jeehyun, The Wheatley School
Leimbach, Casey K., Sacred Heart Academy
Li, Cindy, Smithtown HS East
Li, Ethan, Ward Melville HS
Li, Wanlin, Syosset HS
Lin, Bradford J., Kings Point, Lawrenceville School (New Jersey)
Lo, Chiu Fan Bowen, Jericho HS
Lu, Kimberly Wah, Great Neck South HS
Lu, Michael K., Ward Melville HS
Ma, Joy, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Markland, Kyle A., Rocky Point HS
Menneci, Paige E., Sachem HS North
Peng, William, Manhasset HS
Roman, Anthony Christopher,
Centereach HS
Rose, James P., Locust Valley, Choate Rosemary Hall (Connecticut)
Ruskin, Julia, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Silverstein, Paige A., Friends
Academy
Starzee, Julianna M., Northport HS
Suleman, Saman, The Wheatley School
Van Gostein, Joseph N., Walt
Whitman HS
Waqar, Kasim M., Half Hollow Hills HS East
Xu, Megan L., Great Neck North HS
Xu, Alex Quan, Jericho HS
Yang, George Q., Portledge School
Yu, Johnathan, Mount Sinai HS
Zhang, Helen, Levittown MacArthur HS
National Merit Corporate-Sponsored Merit Scholarship
$2,500 winners
DeLesseps, Anton G., Huntington, The Hotchkiss School (Connecticut)
Joseph, Joshua L., Walt Whitman HS
Matsushima, Kentaro,
Walt Whitman HS
Kim, Julia M., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Muratore, Rebecca M., Paul D. Schreiber HS
Pinkenburg, Jade P., Rocky Point HS
Than, Luigia C., Earl L.
Vandermeulen HS
Walsh, Mahon M., St. Anthony’s HS
Coca-Cola Scholarship
$20,000 winner
Donohue, Eric, West Babylon HS
Horatio Alger State Scholarship
Received up to $10,000
Castro, Imogen, Hewlett HS
Knudson, Angelica, Sachem HS East
Niemiec, Nicole, Patchogue-Medford HS
Smith, Connor, Mattituck HS
National Youth Orchestra
Cai, Claire, Mount Sinai HS
Chung, Ryan, Manhasset HS
Hong, Alexandra, Manhasset HS
Morris, Christina, Freeport HS
Welinder, Annalisa, Port Jefferson HS
National Association for Music Education
(NAfME)
All-National Honor Ensembles
Mixed Chorus
Ahlgrim, DEA, Sayville HS
Anderson, Olivia, Sayville HS
Ferrugia, Matt, Massapequa HS
Howell, Chelsie, Manhasset HS
Kelly, Rose, Garden City HS
Lynch, Kevin, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Marcus, Noah, Half Hollow Hills HS West
McDevitt, Morgiana, Islip HS
Miller, Daniel, Manhasset HS
Mittleman, Grace, Syosset HS
Sala, Matthew, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Schess, Eric, Syosset HS
Vallejo, Ricardo, Central lslip HS
Vallejos, Alexandra, John H. Glenn HS
Velasquez, James, Sayville HS
Symphony Orchestra
Bergaglio, Luke, Kings Park HS
Cal, Claire, Mount Sinai HS
Martin, Kevin, East Meadow HS
Son, Hannah, Syosset HS
Concert Band
Kim, Ashley, Jericho HS
Misthos, George, Half Hollow Hills HS East
New York State School Music Association
(NYSSMA)
All-State Musicians
NASSAU
Instrumental Jazz
Longo, Anthony, Lynbrook HS
Marzari, Daniel, Lynbrook HS
Nadien, James, Plainedge HS
Mixed Chorus
Barsky, Philip, Manhasset HS
Bischoff, Nathan, Mineola HS
Bremer, Julia, Sanford H. Calhoun HS
Calvo, Joseph, Gen. Douglas MacArthur HS
Cirillo, Paul, Oceanside HS
Coll, Lily, South Side HS
Cook, Asher, Freeport HS
Cooke, Judith, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Cooper, Dean, Kellenberg Memorial HS
Corona, Elyssa, Herricks HS
Desir, Michael, Freeport HS
Devine, Victoria, South Side HS
Diaquoi, Sebastien, Massapequa HS
DiResta, Olivia, Long Beach HS
Dougherty, Liam, Garden City HS
Duroseau, John, JFK Bellmore HS
Francois, Ayana, Baldwin HS
Gross, Jack, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Harris, Samantha, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Iovino, Stephen, Garden City HS
Jones, Keith, Plainedge HS
Kenna, Matthew, Floral Park Memorial HS
Leder, Zachary, Lynbrook HS
Metaras, Gabriela, Syosset HS
Meyers, Jake, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Oswald, Elizabeth, North Shore HS
Padilla, Chelsea, East Meadow HS
Podias, Tara, Oceanside HS
Rutkovsky, Elizabeth, Manhasset HS
Smith, Kristen, Valley Stream Central HS
Strang, Kristina, Island Trees HS
Wachsstock, Staci, East Meadow HS
Zografos, Alexandra, Massapequa HS
String Orchestra
Fitzgerald, Hannah, Locust Valley HS
Hilbert, Jacqueline, Farmingdale HS
Kim, Joseph, Syosset HS
Kim, Kelly, Herricks HS
Lee, Justin, Syosset HS
Lee, Subin, Syosset HS
Ortenberg, Reese, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Rebelo, Jolie, East Meadow HS
Weiss, Peter, South Side HS
Woo, Seungmin, Garden City HS
Yang, Isabel, Great Neck North HS
Symphonic Band
Ardizzone, Matthew, Syosset HS
Barrett, Kevin, Chaminade HS
Brandenstein, Lauren, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Chiang, Margaret, Garden City HS
Cossentino, Chloe, Valley Stream North HS
Dragovich, William, South Side HS
Esposito, Christina, Farmingdale HS
Gong, Brandon, Garden City HS
Goodfellow, Conner, Plainedge HS
Kim, Ashley, Manhasset HS
McGrath, John, East Meadow HS
Murphy, John, Chaminade HS
Ng, Spencer, Herricks HS
Smith, Meghan, Glen Cove HS
Stempler, Rachel, South Side HS
Tashjian, Sophia, Manhasset HS
Xing, Michelle, Great Neck South HS
Symphony Orchestra
Chan, Leland, Jericho HS
Chan, Mikayla, Herricks HS
Chen, Esme, Herricks HS
Choi, Minkang, Plainview-Old
Bethpage JFK HS
Hanauer, Matthew, Wantagh HS
Kim, Yuna, Manhasset HS
Krendel, John, Lynbrook HS
Lee, Serene, Manhasset HS
Liu, Kalena, Syosset HS
Moreira, Sophia, W. Tresper Clarke HS
Quadrino, Jake, Syosset HS
Schwarzman, Andrew, East
Rockaway HS
Sourial, Angela, South Side HS
Stackler, Walter, Manhasset HS
Warshauer, Derek, Syosset HS
Zaradich, Mary, East Meadow HS
Zhang, Asia, Great Neck South HS
Treble Chorus
Basedow, Chelsea, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Baxley, Julia, South Side HS
Behiri, Maya, Roslyn HS
Crichton, Samantha, JFK Bellmore HS
Egan, Ailish, South Side HS
Fenoaltea, Rosalia, Plainedge HS
Finkelstein, Rachel, Oceanside HS
Kaur, Roseleen, Mineola HS
Letta, Jacqueline, Mineola HS
Luong, Amanda, Jericho HS
Miller, Kristina, JFK Bellmore HS
Nastasi, Amanda, Garden City HS
Press, Malaya, Baldwin HS
Rizzo, Samantha, Lynbrook HS
Roth, Melanie, Plainview-Old
Bethpage JFK HS
Schatz, Madison, Syosset HS
Spera, Alexis Grace, Garden City HS
Staiano, Jessica, Sewanhaka HS
Vocal Jazz
Esposito, Siobhan, North Shore HS
Sammartano, Joseph, Oceanside HS
Wind Ensemble
Jian, Alan, Garden City HS
Lee, Jungin, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK HS
Lo, Chiu Fan Bowen, Jericho HS
SUFFOLK
Instrumental Jazz
Best, Jay, Harborfields HS
Mauner, Evan, East Islip HS
Pisano, Trey, Earl L. Vandermeulen HS
Mixed Chorus
Aadal, Heather, Walt Whitman HS
Anderson, Jenna, East Islip HS
Barna, Daniel, Patchogue-Medford HS
Bimbiloksa, Elena, Central Islip HS
Brannigan, James, Kings Park HS
Commisso, Gabriella, East Islip HS
Cook, Collin, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Cook, Connor, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Cusati, Lucas, Northport HS
Darress, Daniel, Connetquot HS
Disen, Louis, Brentwood HS
Donofrio, Grace, Rocky Point HS
Flatley, Jack, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Geppel, Olivia, Bishop
McGann-Mercy HS
Hafeez, Bila, Newfield HS
Harriott, Alexandrea, Central Islip HS
Horncastle, Ryan, Saint Anthony’s HS
Jacobson, Marley, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Jordan, Lorenzo, Centereach HS
Kempster, Derrick, Kings Park HS
Kier, Erik, West Islip HS
Maggi, Nolan, Deer Park HS
McGuire, Jillian, Harborfields HS
Menneci, Paige, Sachem HS North
Mosquea, Keila, Centereach HS
Newman, Abigail, Sayville HS
Nolan, Jack, Pierson HS
Parli, Jackson, Westhampton Beach HS
Pluviose, Joyce, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Rothstein, Noah, North Babylon HS
Saxer, Robert, St. Anthony’s HS
Scianno, Elizabeth, William Floyd HS
Short, Julia, East Hampton HS
Tomaselli, Edmond, Sachem HS East
Valdes, Michael, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Volovar, Nicole, Miller Place HS
Wheeler, Albert, William Floyd HS
String Orchestra
Azmoudeh, Yaas, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Begley, Luke, Comsewogue HS
Benrubi, Isabella, The Knox School
Bracco, Angela, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Brett, Andrew, Commack HS
Lan, Lawrence, Ward Melville HS
Marsanico, Robert, Bay Shore HS
Matsushima, Kentaro, Walt
Whitman HS
Minushkin, Aidan, Patchogue-
Medford HS
Seo, Christine, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Wei, Justin, Smithtown HS East
Symphonic Band
Bove, Gregory, West Islip HS
Carey, Blake, Smithtown HS West
Fasano, Vincent, Connetquot HS
Fortmann, Carla, Bishop
McGann-Mercy HS
Griesel, Katie, Ward Melville HS
Holfester, Nicholas, Northport HS
Hudson, Joseph, West Islip HS
Kearney, Gillian, Connetquot HS
Leifer, Madison, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Lenahan, Audrey, Harborfields HS
Lieberman, Ben, Commack HS
Manzo, Brett, North Babylon HS
Millmann, Nicole, Northport HS
Okrent, Matthew, Ward Melville HS
Sim, Andrew, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Wheeler, Justin, William Floyd HS
Symphony Orchestra
Abreu, Alan, Connetquot HS
Bautista, Melanie, Harborfields HS
Bivona-Maldonado, Emily,
Brentwood HS
Brosseau, Lillian, Comsewogue HS
Cowan, Emma, Ward Melville HS
Dee, Ryan, Northport HS
Deubel, Cameron, Lindenhurst HS
Fligstein, Justin, Northport HS
Hoffmann, Matthew, Kings Park HS
Lee, George, Paul D. Schreiber HS
Levine, Katelyn, Comsewogue HS
Liu, Serena, Ward Melville HS
Markland, Kyle, Rocky Point HS
Masi, Gianna, Harborfields HS
Monastero, Cailyn, Westhampton Beach HS
Pereira, Sebastian, Southampton HS
Santos, Alexa, Bay Shore HS
Vaccaro, Sarah, Bellport HS
Treble Chorus
Antonelle, Cecilia, Sachem HS East
Bloom, Sarah, East Islip HS
Caponi, Marissa, Connetquot HS
Colombo, Isabella, Ward Melville HS
Esposito, Lisa, West Islip HS
Gross, Sarah, William Floyd HS
Keleher, Emily, Smithtown HS East
Perrone, Molly, West Islip HS
Rapuzzi, Sara, East Islip HS
Regina, Emma, Islip HS
Sposato, Alyssa, Centereach HS
Wahlen, Leandra, Centereach HS
Vocal Jazz
Gusmano, Joseph, West Islip HS
Kang, Crystal, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Meli, Alexandra, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Wind Ensemble
Dworkin, Jennie, Northport HS
Fasano, Vincent, Connetquot HS
Gozinsky, Jared, Ward Melville HS
Mendez, Brenda, Walt Whitman HS
Montalbano, Alex, Riverhead HS
Nazarov, Lolita, Smithtown HS East
Petronella, Luke, Northport HS
Prigl, Julia, Centereach HS
Sherman, Gabriel, Northport HS
Taveras, Justin, Sachem HS East
Zhang, Megan, Deer Park HS
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.