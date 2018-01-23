TODAY'S PAPER
Upcoming reunions: Schools, other events

By Darlene Gein darlene.gein@newsday.com
MANHASSET HIGH SCHOOL 1963. A reunion is June 10 at Louie’s Shore Restaurant. Email Dennis Math at judreb@aol.com.

WEST BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL 1968. A 50-year reunion is 5-9 p.m. July 28 at Southward Ho Country Club, Bay Shore; $120 per person before May 15, $130 after. Casual country club attire required. Email jjanniejan@gmail.com for more info.

BISHOP REILLY HIGH SCHOOL 1968. A 50-year reunion is 5-9 p.m. Sept. 10 at Westbury Manor; $100 per person. For more info, call Mike Palumbo at 516-313-4554 or email mikepalumbo2751@gmail.com.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL 1967, 1968 and 1969. A reunion is planned for 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Huntington Hilton, Melville. Call Sharon at 603-859-8002 or email sharonw1@tds.net for more information.

NYPD POLICE TRAINEE CLASS OF JULY 1, 1968. A 50th reunion is July 1 at Russo’s on the Bay. Contact Det. John Whimple (Ret.), P.O. Box 525, Miller Place, NY 11764-0525, pdtrainees7168@aol.com or 631-566-7994.

LORETO KNIGHTS DRUM AND BUGLE CORPS (BROOKLYN). A reunion is 1-4 p.m. April 27. For more information, email Toni at desertwind291@optonline.net or Lorraine at lorrainetravel@aol.com.

SACHEM HIGH SCHOOL 1972. A reunion is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 4 at Trio’s at the Holbrook Country Club; $75 per person includes buffet, wine, beer, dessert, coffee and DJ. For more information, visit the Sachem Class of 1972 Facebook page.

HICKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 1966. A 52-year reunion for the Class of 1966 and those celebrating their 70th birthdays is 6-10 p.m. June 23 at the Milleridge Inn. Cost is $85 per person. Performance by Tommy Sullivan of the original Brooklyn Bridge. Contact Stephen Goldstein at inspanctus@gmail.com.

MASSAPEQUA HIGH SCHOOL 1968. A 50-year reunion dinner dance is July 13 at The Savoy, Hilton Hotel, Melville. $99 per person. RSVP by March 15, $115 per person after. For more information, contact Madeline at merielle2@aol.com or Diane at dededobscooks@aol.com.

MATER CHRISTI HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 45-year reunion is Oct. 27 at St. John’s Prep School, Astoria. For more info, contact Walt Seymour at kplaurel@aol.com, or the alumni office at Alumni1@stjohnsprepschool.org or 718-721-7200, ext. 686.

SCHREIBER HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 45-year reunion is July 21 at The Hilton Garden Inn, Port Washington. Email Schreiber73.com; or Linda Ragusa DeMeo at Tennis6573@aol.com; or Marlene Salerno at Sautkulis@gmail.com. Visit the Facebook page Schreiber High School 1973.

