TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
39° Good Afternoon
Long IslandLI Life

Upcoming reunions: Schools, other events

By Darlene Gein darlene.gein@newsday.com
Print

General Douglas MacArthur High School 1978. A 40-year reunion is Sept. 15 at the Holiday Inn, Plainview. For more information, email Millicent Manthey Curcio at lih20rat@aol.com.

Manhasset High School 1968. A 50-year reunion is 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Publicans and 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Port Washington Yacht Club. Cost is $80 per person email cbsmith321@yahoo.com, mpleto@comcast.net, patti9568@yahoo.com or barnsoly@comcast.net Other weekend activities will be planned.

Kings Park High School 1978. A 40-year reunion is 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Captain Bills, Bay Shore. Email Roseannkeane7@gmail.com for more information.

Port Jefferson High School 1968. A weekend reunion is Sept. 21-23. Friday meet and greet, Saturday school tour, and dinner and dancing, Sunday Culper Spy Tour. For more information, visit classmates.com; call Sue Graf at 631-744-3314; or Dimmie (Loizos) Kaczenski at 631-473-2247.

Franklin K. Lane High School 1953. A 65-year reunion is being planned. Looking for classmates. Call Marie (Maniscalco) Mauro at 718-323-4096; Jo (Contino) Balestrieri at 516-798-6820; or Marie (Passantino) Ferraro at 631-345-9042 for more information.

Farmingdale High School 1978. A 40-year reunion is 8 p.m.-midnight June 2 at the Melville Mariott. Contact Lori Fontana, class chairperson at fontanacass@aol.com. Join the Facebook page Farmingdale High School Class of 1978. Also 1-3 p.m. June 3, meet at Chen’s All You Can Eat Chinese Buffet, 3056 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown. Call Benny at 516-520-0888 for more information.

Levittown Memorial High School 1968. A reunion is Oct. 12 at Wind Watch Golf and Country Club, Hauppauge. Call Angela Pompa-Kresse at 631-872-7934 for more information.

Port Jefferson High School 1968. A weekend reunion is Sept. 21-23. Friday meet and greet, Saturday school tour, and dinner and dancing, Sunday Culper Spy Tour. For more information, visit classmates.com; call Sue Graf at 631-744-3314; or Dimmie (Loizos) Kaczenski at 631-473-2247.

Amityville High School 1978. A 40-year reunion dinner dance is Sept. 15 at Bergen Point Country Club, West Babylon, includes buffet dinner. Limited space available, weekend activities planned. Email AMHSclassof78@gmail.com for more information, or follow us on Facebook 40 Year Reunion! Class of 1978 Amityville Memorial High School.

Half Hollow Hills High School 1968. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 13 at the Courtyard by Marriott, Ronkonkoma. For more information, email Don Longo at donlongo@outlook.com.

Our lady of Wisdom Academy. An all-year reunion is noon-4 p.m. May 5 at Immaculate Conception Center, Douglaston. Cost is $60. For information, email R. Rafter at rorafter@aol.com.

By Darlene Gein darlene.gein@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

The Claudio's property in Greenport. Landmark waterside eatery sold after 148 years
The bodies of three of the four members Bodies of airmen killed in Iraq return to LI
Linda Mangano leaves federal court in Central Islip Linda Mangano asked Singh not to bring gifts to parties
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at LIU Biden in LI speech: Russian meddling a ‘complex threat’
Muttontown mayoral candidate James Liguori addresses people Tuesday Residents form new political party to take on incumbents
Students at Westbury High School raise their hands Students, officials rally for more school funds