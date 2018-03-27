Upcoming reunions: Schools, other events

General Douglas MacArthur High School 1978. A 40-year reunion is Sept. 15 at the Holiday Inn, Plainview. For more information, email Millicent Manthey Curcio at lih20rat@aol.com.

Manhasset High School 1968. A 50-year reunion is 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Publicans and 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Port Washington Yacht Club. Cost is $80 per person email cbsmith321@yahoo.com, mpleto@comcast.net, patti9568@yahoo.com or barnsoly@comcast.net Other weekend activities will be planned.

Kings Park High School 1978. A 40-year reunion is 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Captain Bills, Bay Shore. Email Roseannkeane7@gmail.com for more information.

Port Jefferson High School 1968. A weekend reunion is Sept. 21-23. Friday meet and greet, Saturday school tour, and dinner and dancing, Sunday Culper Spy Tour. For more information, visit classmates.com; call Sue Graf at 631-744-3314; or Dimmie (Loizos) Kaczenski at 631-473-2247.

Franklin K. Lane High School 1953. A 65-year reunion is being planned. Looking for classmates. Call Marie (Maniscalco) Mauro at 718-323-4096; Jo (Contino) Balestrieri at 516-798-6820; or Marie (Passantino) Ferraro at 631-345-9042 for more information.

Farmingdale High School 1978. A 40-year reunion is 8 p.m.-midnight June 2 at the Melville Mariott. Contact Lori Fontana, class chairperson at fontanacass@aol.com. Join the Facebook page Farmingdale High School Class of 1978. Also 1-3 p.m. June 3, meet at Chen’s All You Can Eat Chinese Buffet, 3056 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown. Call Benny at 516-520-0888 for more information.

Levittown Memorial High School 1968. A reunion is Oct. 12 at Wind Watch Golf and Country Club, Hauppauge. Call Angela Pompa-Kresse at 631-872-7934 for more information.

Port Jefferson High School 1968. A weekend reunion is Sept. 21-23. Friday meet and greet, Saturday school tour, and dinner and dancing, Sunday Culper Spy Tour. For more information, visit classmates.com; call Sue Graf at 631-744-3314; or Dimmie (Loizos) Kaczenski at 631-473-2247.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Amityville High School 1978. A 40-year reunion dinner dance is Sept. 15 at Bergen Point Country Club, West Babylon, includes buffet dinner. Limited space available, weekend activities planned. Email AMHSclassof78@gmail.com for more information, or follow us on Facebook 40 Year Reunion! Class of 1978 Amityville Memorial High School.

Half Hollow Hills High School 1968. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 13 at the Courtyard by Marriott, Ronkonkoma. For more information, email Don Longo at donlongo@outlook.com.

Our lady of Wisdom Academy. An all-year reunion is noon-4 p.m. May 5 at Immaculate Conception Center, Douglaston. Cost is $60. For information, email R. Rafter at rorafter@aol.com.