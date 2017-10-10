ALL SAINTS HIGH SCHOOL '72. A 45-year reunion is 8 p.m.-midnight Oct. 13 at Piccolo Bussola, 157 Jericho Tpke., Mineola; $60 a person. Email Theresa D’Avanzo at tnastasi@optonline.net.

SYOSSET HIGH SCHOOL '87. A reunion is 7:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Cold Spring Country Club. Contact Elynne Friess Arleo via Facebook or search Eventbrite for tickets.

COMMACK HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 13-15 at the Huntington Hilton. Email Mary Ann at malta26@aol.com.

FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF '67. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Freeport Yacht Club. Email FHS1967Reunion@gmail.com or go to Facebook at FHS (NY) ‘67 Reunion.

HICKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is 7 p.m.-midnight. Oct. 14 at Joseph Barry Knights of Columbus, Hicksville. For more details, contact Mark Virgilio at HicksvilleMarkVirgilio@gmail.com or Peggy (Moldovak) Gill at tomjgill@aol.com.

LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL. Reunions are Oct. 14: Class of 1967 is 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Milleridge Inn, 585 North Broadway, Jericho; Class of 1987 is 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Jewel, 400 Broadhollow Rd., Melville; Class of 1997 is 9-11 p.m. at Rare 650, 650 Jericho Tpke., Syosset; Class of 2007 is 8-11 p.m. at Parlay, 210 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre; Class of 2012 is 8-11 p.m. at Churchill’s, 18 South Park Ave., Rockville Centre. Contact Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School Alumni Office at alumni@luhi.org or call 516-626-1700, ext. 580.

SACRED HEART ACADEMY '67. A 50-year reunion is 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Hempstead Golf & Country Club, 60 Front St., Hempstead. Cost is $100. Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Academy. Brunch to follow in the Sacred Heart Academy café. Cost is $45. Email alumnae@sacredheartacademyhempstead.org.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

SACRED HEART ACADEMY '57. A 60-year reunion is Oct. 15. Mass at 10:30 a.m. at the Academy. Brunch to follow in the Academy café. $45 per person. Email alumnae@sacredheartacademyhempstead.org.

SACRED HEART ACADEMY '62. A 55-year reunion is Oct. 15. Mass at 10:30 a.m. at the Academy. Brunch to follow in the Academy café. $45 per person. Email alumnae@sacredheartacademyhempstead.org.

NYPD 75TH PRECINCT REUNION. A reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 19 at Mulcahy’s Pub, Wantagh; open bar, hot and cold buffet; $60 a person payable at the door. For more information, call George at 516 233-9344.

CANARSIE HIGH SCHOOL '67-'69. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn. Email Miriam Hanan at miriamtrh@gmail.com or call 516-236-0276.

COMMACK NORTH HIGH SCHOOL '87. A 30-year reunion is 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Melville Marriott. Email debbie.mullarkey@yahoo.com for more information.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS HIGH SCHOOL EAST '87. A 30-year reunion is 7 p.m. Oct. 21 in Manhattan. Contact East87reunion@yahoo.com or look up the event on Facebook (Half Hollow Hills High School East 1987-30 Year Reunion) or friend Cathy Fox Raphaelson on Facebook.

HAMPTON BAYS HIGH SCHOOL. A 40-year reunion is 7-10 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Birchwood of Polish Town, 512 Pulaski St., Riverhead. $65 per person includes buffet dinner, open bar, dessert bar and live music. Reserve by Oct. 7 to nanettecatena@gmail.com or Liz Borell-Lindtvit at llindt0603@aol.com.

SACRED HEART ACADEMY '77. A 40-year reunion is Oct. 21. Mass is 5:30 p.m. at the Academy followed by dinner. Email alumnae@sacredheartacademyhempstead.org.

SACRED HEART ACADEMY '92. A 25-year reunion is Oct. 21. Mass is 5:30 p.m. at the Academy. Dinner is 7:30 p.m. at Calogero’s Restaurant, Garden City. $75 per person. Email alumnae@sacredheartacademyhempstead.org.

DIVISION AVENUE HIGH SCHOOL '67 (LEVITTOWN). A 50-year reunion is 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Crest Hollow Country Club. Email lexakaplan@aol.com for more information.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

LEVITTOWN DIVISION AVENUE HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 27 at the Crest Hollow Country Club, Woodbury. $115 per person includes cocktails, buffet dinner, DJ and open bar. Email lexakaplan@aol.com.

LINDENHURST HIGH SCHOOL '77. A 40-year reunion is Oct. 28. For more information email Lindy40threunion@gmail.com.

HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL (QUEENS). The annual Hall of Fame dinner reunion is Nov. 11 at the Immaculate Conception Center in Douglaston, Queens. Please contact Art Louise, Class of ’64, at 718-217-1297 or email at scidsman@aol.com for more information.

NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is Nov. 11 at the Marriott in Melville. $90 a person (includes cash bar), buffet and a DJ. Email Marianne Monaco Rossi at nhpclassof1967@gmail.com. Go to Facebook or Classmates.

WILLIAM CULLEN BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11 at Riccardo’s by the Bridge, 21-01 24th Ave., Long Island City. $75 per person due in May. Email Marilyn Schiller at mschiller1160@gmail.com, Terry Davidson at tldavi_1999@yahoo.com or Peter Rallis at prallis60@yahoo.com.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

SMITHTOWN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL '68. A 50-year reunion is July 21, 2018, at The Watermill in Smithtown. For information please contact John Grande at 631-987-9904 or JohnGrande3@gmail.com; or Sandy and Gary Laudicina at 631-521-6425 or pebblea203@gmail.com.

ISLAND TREES HIGH SCHOOL '68. A 50-year reunion is 6-11 p.m. Aug. 11, 2018, at Captain Bill’s, Bay Shore. Contact Ed Price at eprice700@aol.com or Diane Cordone Munch at dmunchland@aol.com. Facebook page: Island Trees Class of 1968 50th Reunion.

DEER PARK HIGH SCHOOL '68. A 50-year reunion is planned for the fall of 2018. Contact Diana Corrao at DPHSclassof68@outlook.com.