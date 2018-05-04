A Syosset student’s sonnet about “Romeo and Juliet” has taken the top spot in a competition coordinated by the Long Island Theatre Collective.

Allison Lin, a junior at Syosset High School, placed first in the competition that asked participants to write a 14-line poem about William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Her winning sonnet in iambic pentameter was recited by cast members of the collective’s recent production of the play at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset.

Lin learned of the competition when her English teacher Jacqueline DeRosa displayed a flyer in class.

“I do a lot of creative writing; I love writing,” said Lin, 17, who was also awarded a journal and Barnes & Noble gift card. Of the cast’s recitation, she joked: “It was much better than when I read it to myself.”

Lin’s other achievements include being president of her school’s Book Review Club, opinion editor for the school newspaper, and vice president of the Photo Club.

In addition, she volunteers with HorseAbility at SUNY Old Westbury and as a summer camp teaching assistant at Kuei Luck Enrichment Center in Fresh Meadows, Queens.

“Her sonnet was wonderful,” said Ian Sullivan, the collective’s artistic director. “It is so important to get young people involved in the arts at a young age and we were very proud of this contest and Ms. Lin’s beautiful sonnet.”

— Michael R. Ebert