TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
Long IslandLI Life

Way to Go: Justin Wallace of Huntington Station

Justin Wallace, center, took first place in Brookhaven

Justin Wallace, center, took first place in Brookhaven National Laboratory's 2018 Model Bridge Building Contest. Second and third place went to Hasnain Sayed of Bay Shore High School and Harrison Goldstein of Smithtown High School East, respectively. Photo Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A South Huntington student has taken the top spot in Brookhaven National Laboratory’s 2018 Model Bridge Building Contest.

Justin Wallace, a senior at Walt Whitman High School, placed first this spring in the annual competition, which challenges students to design and construct model bridges that are intended to be simplified versions of real-world bridges. This year, 87 bridges were built by students from 16 high schools throughout Long Island.

Wallace’s bridge weighed 14.62 grams and recorded an efficiency of 2117. Efficiency is calculated from the bridge’s weight and the weight the bridge can hold before bending or breaking more than one inch.

Wallace, 18, went on to place 31st nationwide last month at the 2018 International Bridge Building Contest in Chicago.

“I did some online research on bridge design to gain a better understanding of the concepts and specifications,” said Wallace, who placed second in last year’s local competition. “As you can imagine, I’m very happy my research paid off.”

Second and third place went to Hasnain Sayed of Bay Shore High School and Harrison Goldstein of Smithtown High School East, respectively. Sayed’s bridge weighed 23.38 grams with an efficiency of 1316, while Goldstein’s bridge weighed 14.65 grams with an efficiency of 935.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Thomas Beeks, 32, of Freeport, has been charged Cops: LI man accused of kidnapping acquaintance
A Patchogue restaurant owner says he wants to Businessman to propose waterfront hotel in village
Beatles tribute at Madison Square Garden
State troopers were called to the westbound Southern Trooper: Parkway open after truck hits overpass
Stormy Daniels in her dressing room before her Stormy Daniels to return to LI strip club
Smithtown High School East junior Matthew Mullahy, center, 22 LI students advance to Intel international fair