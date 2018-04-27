TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
50° Good Afternoon
Long IslandLI Life

Way to Go: Anjali Edmonds and Karina Ramnauth of Valley Stream

Anjali Edmonds and Karina Ramnauth, students at Shaw

Anjali Edmonds and Karina Ramnauth, students at Shaw Avenue Elementary School in Valley Stream, were first-place winners in this year's New York City NBA Math Hoops Tournament. They are pictured with, left to right, coach Andrew Canle, Valley Stream School District 30 Superintendent Nicholas Stirling and Shaw Avenue Assistant Principal Christopher Colarossi. Photo Credit: Valley Stream School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A dynamic duo from Valley Stream’s Shaw Avenue School won the championship in the New York City NBA Math Hoops Tournament.

Sixth-graders Anjali Edmonds and Karina Ramnauth, both 11, won the fourth annual tournament’s final round in overtime by a score of 30-29. This was the second consecutive year that students from Shaw Avenue, which is in Valley Stream school district 30, took first place.

The competition, held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, featured a fast-paced board game that allowed students to learn fundamental math skills by using statistics of NBA and WNBA players.

Each team consisted of two “coaches,” with one doing such tasks as rolling the dice and filling out the score sheet, while the other handled the timer and moved the player token.

“Anjali and Karina are very deserving champions, as they are excellent students who know how to work well with others no matter the situation or pressure,” Shaw Avenue Principal Alejandro Rivera said.

Schools in the Valley Stream 30 district helped students prepare by hosting the first districtwide NBA Math Hoops Tournament last month, just before the regional competition. The district also has Math Hoops Clubs at Shaw Avenue and its other two schools — Clear Stream Avenue and Forest Road elementary schools.

NBA Math Hoops was developed by the nonprofit Learn Fresh. — MICHAEL R. EBERT

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Kmart has announced it will be accepting Toys Kmart to accept Toys R Us gift cards
Hempstead Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney is proposing a Councilwoman proposes reserve for legal costs
The Rev. Peter Charland, seen here in 1972 8 men say LI priest sexually abused them in 1970s
Indoor and outdoor family events on LI this weekend
Peter Grogan won a contest to design his 7th-grader wins school’s logo design contest
Periods of rain, with temperatures heading up to Weather: Rain, possibly heavy, today on LI