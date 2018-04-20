A Lynbrook High School senior with a passion for special education was honored recently for her volunteer work in the field.

Ashley Cegelski, 18, received the President’s Volunteer Service Award from the Corporation for National and Community Service. The recognition requires completion of 100 hours of community service during a 12-month period.

She also was the youngest of 11 recipients last month of the Town of Hempstead’s Pathfinder Award, which recognizes women living and working in the town for their contributions to the community.

Cegelski’s volunteer efforts include serving three years at Camp Anchor in Lido Beach, a recreation program and summer camp for children with special needs.

“It’s a wonderful place,” said Cegelski, whose older sisters Carly and Heather also volunteered at the camp. Of her love of volunteering, she said, “It makes me feel really good to help others; it warms my heart.”

The teen’s other involvements include participating in Lynbrook’s Student Kindergarten Internship Program, in which high school students serve as interns at the Lynbrook Kindergarten Center.

“Ashley is the type of person who does what she does because doing good is just what you do,” Lynbrook High School Principal Joseph Rainis said.

Cegelski is involved in her school’s Owl Buddies Club, which coordinates events for special-needs children.— MICHAEL R. EBERT