TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
48° Good Afternoon
Long IslandLI Life

Way to Go!: Caroline Oakland, of Hampton Bays

Caroline Oakland had her research on radon and

Caroline Oakland had her research on radon and thyroid cancer published in an international science journal. Photo Credit: Hampton Bays School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Hampton Bays High School senior’s research on radon and thyroid cancer has been published in an international science journal.

The research by Caroline Oakland, 17, was featured last month in Toxics, an open-access online journal published by MDPI. In the seven-page article, Oakland discussed her work over the past four years with mentor Jaymie Meliker, an associate professor at Stony Brook University.

Their research explored county-level radon and female thyroid cancer incidence in Iowa, New Jersey and Wisconsin. Radon is a colorless, odorless gas produced by the radioactive decay of uranium in soil and becomes short-lived radioisotopes that can be inhaled and layer the aero digestive tract.

“Few studies have investigated the association between radon and thyroid cancer despite the sensitivity of the thyroid gland to radiation,” Oakland wrote.

Oakland’s research did not find an association between elevated radon and female thyroid cancer in the three states.

“This is a huge accomplishment,” Hampton Bays science research teacher Stephanie Forsberg said. “Authors in this journal are typically adult Ph.D. researchers in the field.”

Oakland also swims competitively with YMCA East Hampton RECenter’s Hurricanes Swim Team, plays lacrosse and is involved in her school’s Leo and Key clubs.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Casper's mattresses arrive in a box. Once opened, Is buying a mattress online right for you?
Island Trees High School students on Friday observe LI students walk out of school on Columbine anniversary
Lawmakers are calling on the state to audit Officials call on state to audit Long Beach
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Jan. 24 Police: If MS-13 wants to threaten cops, we'll answer
A sign designating Lake Ronkonkoma Cemetery as a Cemetery sign wasn’t stolen, police say
Katie Riley placed first in the senior individual 33 students win in Long Island History Day contest