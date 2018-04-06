TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
38° Good Morning
Long IslandLI Life

Way to Go!: Paulina Trzonkowska of West Babylon and Isabelle Lin of Manhasset

Paulina Trzonkowska won the best-in-show award in Long

Paulina Trzonkowska won the best-in-show award in Long Island's Best: Young Artists at the Heckscher Museum for her colored-pencil work titled "Too Close." Photo Credit: Heckscher Museum of Art

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Students from West Babylon High School and Manhasset High School won the top two spots in the 22nd annual “Long Island’s Best: Young Artists at the Heckscher Museum of Art” contest.

West Babylon senior Paulina Trzonkowska received the best-in-show award for her colored-pencil work titled “Too Close.” Manhasset junior Isabelle Lin’s painting, titled “Two Flags,” took second place.

Third place went to Hicksville High School senior Estefanie Arrue for her mixed-media artwork titled “Female Reconstruction.” Valley Stream Central High School senior Rico Ford was awarded fourth place for his colored-pencil work titled “Pair of Kings.”

The contest, coordinated by the Huntington museum, received 385 entries from a record 62 high schools across Nassau and Suffolk counties. The juried selection narrowed the field to 80 works that are being featured in the museum through April 15.

“Every year, the caliber of artwork is more impressive and the artists’ statements increasingly more creative and thoughtful,” said Joy Weiner, the museum’s director of education. “It is a challenge to choose the best of the best.”

Visitors can see all of the artwork submitted to this year’s competition on a digital display in the museum. The Huntington-based department store Mitchells also will display select images from the exhibit in its windows starting in mid-April.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

A team from R.C. Murphy Junior High School Middle schools win in regional science olympiads
A team from Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School Middle schools win in regional science olympiads
Teachers and students leave the chemistry building at Officials: Chemical spill leads to evacuation at SBU
Raymond Hansen, 25, of East Patchogue, was charged Cops: Jake’s 58 guest arrested after gun found
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air 1600: Trump says he was in the dark on Stormy payment
The driver of a 1999 Toyota Camry crashed Driver arrested after car hits house, cops say