TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
69° Good Afternoon
Long IslandLI Life

Way to Go: Jace DeMarco of Kings Park

Jace DeMarco has been helping residents survive the

Jace DeMarco has been helping residents survive the cold through his Warming Souls project. Photo Credit: DeMarco family

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Kings Park High School student helped spread warmth this winter by placing bags of clothing in train stations, at bus stops and at other locations.

Jace DeMarco, a junior, filled about 400 large plastic bags with clothing he collected through donation boxes at his school and at Fort Salonga Elementary School and Professor’s Diner in Kings Park. The clothing included new and gently used hats, scarves, gloves, mittens and earmuffs.

DeMarco, 16, said he got the idea after learning that scarves were being tied around utility poles in Manhattan. He named his project “Warming Souls” because his mother Carolynne said the idea “absolutely warms my soul.”

“I learned you don’t have to have a lot of money to do something great,” said DeMarco, noting that each bag included the following poem: “If you find yourself in need of some warmth this season, please know there is someone who doesn’t want you freezin’.”

The clothing collection ran from January through early March, with DeMarco and his mother placing 173 of the bags in public locations across Long Island. The remaining bags were given to agencies and churches for distribution to those in need.

DeMarco is an officer in his school’s Leadership Club and is in the chamber singers ensemble, the orchestra and the National Honor Society.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Police said a Porsche being pursued by police Cops: Man led police on chase — again
More than 100 Sayville and neighboring residents voiced concerns Sayville residents air concerns about complex
Jane Gurney created a guide-dog patch program for LI Girl Scouts can now earn guide-dog patches
Master violin maker Charles Rufino in his home The making of a master
Grace O'Hare, Maeve Murphy, Bjorn Christensen, Drew Malabre, 5 LI teams in business plan competition
Jason Pollack, Zachary Herman, Luke Petrsoric and Karissa 5 LI teams in business plan competition