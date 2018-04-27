Eastport-South Manor seventh-grader Peter Grogan drew inspiration from his school’s shark mascot to create the winning entry in a contest to design the district’s new logo.

Grogan, who attends Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School, placed first among 400-plus students in grades seven through 12 who submitted artwork in the schoolwide competition.

Five entries were selected for a communitywide poll that brought in nearly 900 votes, with Grogan’s piece receiving almost 60 percent of the total, school officials said.

“I was so happy,” said Grogan, 12. “I didn’t believe it. It was very exciting for me.”

He used colored pencils to create the illustration, which features a shark showing his sharp teeth accompanied by the phrase “ESM Sharks.” It incorporates the school colors of blue and gray.

The artistic student said he came up with the idea after researching realistic shark pictures online and drawing one to the best of his ability last fall.

He said he was declared the winner last month during a school board meeting to which he and the students who created the four other top entries were invited. He was awarded a donated prize package that included a Chromebook laptop, a USB mouse and earbuds.

Grogan is president of his grade at Eastport-South Manor and a member of the chorus. He plays soccer and volleyball.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT