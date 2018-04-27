TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
50° Good Afternoon
Long IslandLI Life

Way to Go: Peter Grogan of Manorville

Peter Grogan won a contest to design his

Peter Grogan won a contest to design his school district's new logo. Photo Credit: Grogan family

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Eastport-South Manor seventh-grader Peter Grogan drew inspiration from his school’s shark mascot to create the winning entry in a contest to design the district’s new logo.

Grogan, who attends Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School, placed first among 400-plus students in grades seven through 12 who submitted artwork in the schoolwide competition.

Five entries were selected for a communitywide poll that brought in nearly 900 votes, with Grogan’s piece receiving almost 60 percent of the total, school officials said.

“I was so happy,” said Grogan, 12. “I didn’t believe it. It was very exciting for me.”

He used colored pencils to create the illustration, which features a shark showing his sharp teeth accompanied by the phrase “ESM Sharks.” It incorporates the school colors of blue and gray.

The artistic student said he came up with the idea after researching realistic shark pictures online and drawing one to the best of his ability last fall.

He said he was declared the winner last month during a school board meeting to which he and the students who created the four other top entries were invited. He was awarded a donated prize package that included a Chromebook laptop, a USB mouse and earbuds.

Grogan is president of his grade at Eastport-South Manor and a member of the chorus. He plays soccer and volleyball.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Kmart has announced it will be accepting Toys Kmart to accept Toys R Us gift cards
Hempstead Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney is proposing a Councilwoman proposes reserve for legal costs
The Rev. Peter Charland, seen here in 1972 8 men say LI priest sexually abused them in 1970s
Indoor and outdoor family events on LI this weekend
Anjali Edmonds and Karina Ramnauth, students at Shaw 2 from Valley Stream win NBA Math Hoops Tournament
Periods of rain, with temperatures heading up to Weather: Rain, possibly heavy, today on LI