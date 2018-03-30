TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Afternoon
60° Good Afternoon
Long IslandLI Life

Way to Go!: Sydney Salamy, of East Hampton

Sydney Salamy has been collecting gently used sports

Sydney Salamy has been collecting gently used sports equipment and clothing for students in need. Photo Credit: Salamy family

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

An East Hampton student is helping provide necessary sports equipment to local youth whose families can’t afford it.

Sydney Salamy, a junior at East Hampton High School, has created a nonprofit community service program that encourages peers to donate gently used sports gear and clothing for children in need across Long Island. The program is a branch of the nonprofit Play It Forward USA.

Salamy’s first collection, which was held in the fall, yielded enough items to fill eight garbage bags and benefited students at Elmont Memorial High School. Items ranged from golf clubs to tennis rackets.

A second collection, which recently ended, will go to pupils in the Riverhead School District.

“I think all kids deserve to have a chance to play,” said Salamy, 16. “They shouldn’t have to worry about not being able to play a sport because they don’t have equipment.”

Salamy said she created the program after realizing she and her siblings don’t use certain equipment as much as they did when they were younger. To spread the word about her efforts, Salamy said, announcements were made over her school’s loudspeaker and she displayed posters around the building and throughout her town.

Salamy is also a member of her school’s cross-country team, Yearbook Club and Key Club.

Those interested in donating gear can visit playitforward-ehhs.org.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County District Judge Robert Cicale is escorted State: Arrested judge temporarily relieved of duties
A series of fortunate interviews with Netflix actors
A basking shark cruises off Robert Moses State NOAA: Big groups of sharks off LI for 3 decades
Mega Millions has only topped $500 million four Mega Millions at $521M for tonight’s drawing
A tank makes its way down the route Tanks tearing up street an LI parade memory
Uber headquarters in San Francisco. Here’s what LIers forget in Ubers most often