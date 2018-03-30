An East Hampton student is helping provide necessary sports equipment to local youth whose families can’t afford it.

Sydney Salamy, a junior at East Hampton High School, has created a nonprofit community service program that encourages peers to donate gently used sports gear and clothing for children in need across Long Island. The program is a branch of the nonprofit Play It Forward USA.

Salamy’s first collection, which was held in the fall, yielded enough items to fill eight garbage bags and benefited students at Elmont Memorial High School. Items ranged from golf clubs to tennis rackets.

A second collection, which recently ended, will go to pupils in the Riverhead School District.

“I think all kids deserve to have a chance to play,” said Salamy, 16. “They shouldn’t have to worry about not being able to play a sport because they don’t have equipment.”

Salamy said she created the program after realizing she and her siblings don’t use certain equipment as much as they did when they were younger. To spread the word about her efforts, Salamy said, announcements were made over her school’s loudspeaker and she displayed posters around the building and throughout her town.

Salamy is also a member of her school’s cross-country team, Yearbook Club and Key Club.

Those interested in donating gear can visit playitforward-ehhs.org.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT