Wedding: Jennifer Weiden and James Schmitt

Weiden-Schmitt

Jennifer Weiden and James Schmitt were married Oct. 24 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Lindenhurst. The reception was at the Bayview House at Captain Bill's in Bay Shore. She is a media director for Sanna Mattson MacLeod in Smithtown and is the daughter of Karen and Robert Weiden of Lindenhurst. The bridegroom is an EMT for North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System in Syosset and is the son of Gregory Schmitt of Levittown and the late Geraldine Schmitt. The bride earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from Adelphi University. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in history from Hofstra University. They live in Lindenhurst.