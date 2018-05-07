VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the district administration building and at Santapogue Elementary School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $111,038,065 budget for 2018-19, a 4.38 percent increase from the current $106,381,606. The tax levy would rise 3.85 percent, from $69,619,034 to $72,301,812.

The increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.85 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would rise 3.85 percent, from $7,387 to $7,672.

Teachers would get a 0.75 percent contractual raise under the spending plan. The district did not provide average step increases, as they vary.

The proposed budget would add a K-12 director of guidance position and a part-time social worker and would increase the district’s part-time psychologist to full time.

District website:

wbschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Lucy Campasano, John Evola and Jennifer Wandasiewicz are running unopposed for three at-large seats. Terms are three years.