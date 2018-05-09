William Floyd school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday at William Floyd High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $240,038,811 budget, a 1.57 percent increase from the current $236,326,899. The tax levy would increase by 2.03 percent, from $97,660,190 to $99,641,391.

This increase is below the district’s tax cap limit of 3.4 percent, so a simple majority vote will be required to approve the budget. School taxes on an average single-family home would be $6,049.44, a 2.03 percent increase from $5,929.16.

Teachers and the district are currently in negotiations so information about any possible changes to teachers’ salaries were unavailable.

The proposed budget calls for 11 additional teachers — five elementary school teachers due to enrollment increase, four middle school teachers (restoration of nine-period day), one ENL teacher and one ELA/SS teacher. It also sets the foundation for the expansion of academic offerings and implementation of a nine-period middle school day.

District website:

wfsd.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES: Incumbents Thomas Gross and Robert Vecchio are running unopposed. Incumbent Lorraine Mentz is running unopposed to complete the remaining year on the seat of Anthony Speruta, who was replaced by Mentz after he vacated in June 2017.