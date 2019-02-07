Six students were named best-in-category winners for their presentations at the 2018-19 Long Island High School Psychology Fair.

This year's fair received about 50 submissions in five psychology categories: biopsychology, cognitive, educational, health and social. It was held last month at Roslyn High School.

Submissions consisted of 10-minute PowerPoint presentations followed by five-minute question-and-answer sessions.

"The fair not only gives students the opportunity to present to judges who are experts in their specific fields, but also affords them a rare opportunity to hear about the research of their peers from other schools," said Allyson Weseley, a coordinator of secondary research at Roslyn High School who is one of the fair's founders.

Best-in-category winners and their categories were: Kate Weseley-Jones (whose mother is the fair's co-founder) of North Shore High School in Glen Head, social psychology; Jessica Goldstein of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School, biopsychology; Alyssa Iryami of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School, health psychology; Sophie Fries and Gabby Fries, who are twins, of Roslyn High School, educational psychology; and Adrian Ke of Roslyn High School, cognitive psychology.

The fair has served as a forum for student research in psychology since 2008.

FARMINGDALE

Movement initiative

Farmingdale School District has implemented an initiative to help get students in kindergarten through fifth grade moving in the classroom. The initiative includes a list of interactive games and academic activities – devised by a committee of teachers, administrators and board of education members – for elementary teachers to use at their discretion depending on their lesson plans.

District officials said that shorts bursts of increased physical activity and meditative mind breaks have been proven to boost productivity and improve behavior.

"We're thrilled to present a curriculum that not only supports the teachers and the lessons they are presenting to their students, but also ignites the mind and body in a positive direction each and every day," said Glen Zakian, the district's assistant superintendent for human resources and administration.

COUNTYWIDE

Education partners

Twelve individuals and one organization have been named recipients of Nassau BOCES' 2019 Education Partner Awards for their "profound effect on public education in Nassau County," the organization said.

Honorees are: Carl Bonuso, retired superintendent, Hicksville School District; Shari Camhi, superintendent, Baldwin School District; Lindsay DeLucca, business teacher, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School; Jervey Edwards, principal, Nassau BOCES' Career Preparatory High School; Susan Ellinghaus, principal, Meadowbrook Alternative Program in Merrick; Barbara Golemme, internal auditor, Nassau BOCES; Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan (I-Woodbury); Ranier Melucci, interim superintendent, Franklin Square School District; Maureen Mullé, certification specialist, Nassau BOCES; Lauren Pearson, workforce readiness manager, Northwell Health; Michael Nagler, superintendent, Mineola School District; Ronald Smith, psychologist, Nassau County Psychological Association; and Long Island Arts Council at Freeport.

ISLANDWIDE

Martin Luther King Day

Many Long Island schools hosted educational events and lessons last month in recognition of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In Long Beach, fourth-graders in Lisa Rundo's class at Lindell Elementary School listened to King's famous speech and created "I Have a Dream" boxes in the school's new Innovation Lab Makerspace. The boxes displayed the students' various interpretations of the theme through peaceful illustrations and uplifting phrases.

In East Rockaway, fifth-graders at Waverly Park Elementary School in the Lynbrook School District read about King in a recent issue of Scholastic News magazine and participated in community service projects – including collecting 25 blankets for the nonprofit Urban Pathways.

In Amityville, pre-kindergartners and kindergartners at Northeast Elementary School celebrated the civil rights leader during an assembly that included renditions of such inspirational songs as Harry Dixon Loes' "This Little Light of Mine."