Officials: Gambino, Bonanno associates face racketeering charges
The alleged criminal activities include loan-sharking, illegal gambling, narcotics distribution and obstruction conspiracies.
Members and associates of the Gambino and Bonanno organized-crime families have been charged with racketeering conspiracy for alleged criminal activities on Long Island and elsewhere, including loan-sharking, operating illegal gambling businesses, narcotics distribution and obstruction of justice conspiracies, according to a superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday.
The defendants — John Ambrosio,...
