Suffolk officials unveil new tool in opioids war

Suffolk County officials unveiled on Tuesday a new tool in the battle in the opioid crisis, a $400,000 mass spectrometer that will help law-enforcement agencies analyze illicit drugs and identify fentanyl and other deadly substances that previously would have gone undetected.

District Attorney Timothy Sini said the county’s crime laboratory is the only lab in New York State besides the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to have such technology.

Officials said the mass spectrometer, purchased with assets seized from drug dealers, will allow Suffolk police and prosecutors to identify fentanyl analogues and precursors in seized drugs.