TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
59° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Suffolk officials unveil new tool in opioids war

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County officials unveiled on Tuesday a new tool in the battle in the opioid crisis, a $400,000 mass spectrometer that will help law-enforcement agencies analyze illicit drugs and identify fentanyl and other deadly substances that previously would have gone undetected.

District Attorney Timothy Sini said the county’s crime laboratory is the only lab in New York State besides the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to have such technology.

Officials said the mass spectrometer, purchased with assets seized from drug dealers, will allow Suffolk police and prosecutors to identify fentanyl analogues and precursors in seized drugs.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen said Dover Sands Inc. Town orders vendor to cease operations at catering hall
Clover is an economical and environmentally friendly, low-maintenance Clover makes for an environmentally sound 'lawn'
Massapequa twins Jack and Matthew Collins, 8, play Out of tune: LIers scramble to give away pianos
Robert Neulander is shown in an undated photo. Texting juror undoes high-profile murder verdict
The Adventure Park at Long Island in Wheatley Zip line after dark at LI park's adult-only event
Frank Annuziata Jr., 61, is led out of Cops: Good Samaritans foil Dunkin' Donuts robbery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search