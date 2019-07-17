A Texas woman who ran a scheme that enabled hundreds of Indian nationals to illegally enter and then remain in the United States was sentenced Wednesday to 3 years in federal prison, officials said.

Hema Patel, 51, operated a company that provided bonds to people who had to post money to be released from immigration court pending future hearings after being caught entering the country, officials said.

“I’m sorry your honor, please forgive me,” Patel said, breaking down in tears, before being sentenced by U.S. District Judge Denis Hurley in Central Islip.

Patel, who was born in India and resides in the United States legally, had pleaded guilty in June of 2018 to a single count of alien smuggling for financial gain. That charge carries a mandatory minimum of 3 years to up to 10 years in prison. She also faces deportation after serving her sentence.

Patel’s company, HIBS, or Hema Immigration Bonding Services, was located in Raymondville, Texas, about 50 miles north of the Texas-Mexican border at Brownsville. She operated the scheme from April of 2015 to October of 2016, officials said.

In the scheme, Patel arranged to smuggle people over either the Mexican or Canadian border for a fee of between $28,000 to $60,000, Eastern District Assistant United States Attorney Mark Misorek said before Patel’s sentencing. Of that amount, $4,000 to $6,000 was Patel’s fee for operating the smuggling scheme. The rest was to be used to post a bond, he said.

As part of the scheme, those smuggled were also provided with false identification documents, presumably to make it difficult to trace them when released, according to court papers.

In addition, Patel’s fee was greater for using a Canadian smuggling route because it was considered less dangerous and easier gain entry to the United States than going through Central America and Mexico, Misorek said.

Those persons who were not caught disappeared into the United States. But the hundreds who self-surrendered or were apprehended in their smuggling attempt were required to post a bond in order to be released pending future hearings, Misorek said.

One key to Patel’s scheme was that the people that she arranged to smuggle understood that they would not reappear in court, but forfeit their bond, and also disappear into the United States population, Misorek said.

The prosecutor said that Texas court records show that 95 percent of the people Patel posted bond did not show up for additional hearings. Only 5 percent of the people whose bond was provided by similar bonding companies to Patel’s did not appear for further hearings, Misorek said.

So far the government has retained $7.2 million in bond that was posted by those who Patel helped smuggle, Misorek said.

The prosecutor also said that as part of the continuing investigation, the government also has seized 11 one-ounce gold bars from a house in Hicksville; $400,000 from a bank in Syosset; and $80,000 in cash from a house in Queens.

Though Patel operated the scheme from Texas, Misorek would not say why it was prosecuted on Long Island.

In addition to the seizures on Long Island and in Queens that Misorek mentioned, one of the people working with Patel was identified in court papers as Chandresh Kumar Patel of Queens.

That Patel, who is no relation to Hema Patel, was sentenced to 36 months in prison in federal court in Central Islip in October of 2018 after also pleading guilty to alien smuggling for financial gain.