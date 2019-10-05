Long Island Expressway east closed at exit 49 for accident, police say
The eastbound Long Island Expressway was closed between exit 49 and 50 due to an accident investigation on Saturday morning, Suffolk officials said.
Drivers should expect an "extended" delay and are advised to avoid the area, the Suffolk County Police Department's highway patrol said in a tweet.
Suffolk police were alerted to the emergency at 6:04 a.m., a spokeswoman said by telephone.
No further information was immediately available.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.