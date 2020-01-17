TODAY'S PAPER
Crash on LIE causing heavy traffic backups

Firefighters and police responded to an accident on

Firefighters and police responded to an accident on the eastbound Long Island Expressway that was causing heavy traffic backups Friday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway were shut Friday morning, after a tractor trailer and a truck carrying liquid propane collided shortly after midnight, Nassau police said.

The eastbound lanes were closed at Exit 34 in North Hempstead. The westbound lanes had also been closed at Exit 37 in Mineola, but have reopened, police said shortly before 6 a.m.

"We have one very minor injury," a police spokesman said.

The liquid propane truck overturned. However, a police spokesman said by telephone, “There is no spill or hazmat situation."

Eastbound delays appeared lengthy and the spokesman could not say when the lanes would be reopened.

Friday morning's weather was notable for its high gusts of wind and a tractor trailer overturned on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge’s upper level, where the westbound lanes also were closed, state transportation officials said.

