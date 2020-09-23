TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Fatal accident closes LIE at Exit 46 in Plainview, DOT reports

Looking east from Sunnyside Boulevard, westbound traffic builds

Looking east from Sunnyside Boulevard, westbound traffic builds up on the Long Island Expressway after a crash on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: Barry Sloan

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A fatal accident has closed the westbound Long Island Expressway in Plainview on Wednesday, the New York State Department of Transportation 511 NY website is reporting.

The accident at Exit 46, Sunnyside Boulevard, was reported at 12:26 p.m., 511 NY said.

Nassau County Police have confirmed a "serious" accident has closed all westbound lanes in the area — and said officers on the scene are directing traffic off the LIE. The exit from the northbound Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway onto the westbound LIE also is closed, police said.

Traffic cameras in the area show significant traffic backups and emergency responders, including ambulances, on the scene.

Additional details are not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

