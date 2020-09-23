A fatal accident has closed the westbound Long Island Expressway in Plainview on Wednesday, the New York State Department of Transportation 511 NY website is reporting.

The accident at Exit 46, Sunnyside Boulevard, was reported at 12:26 p.m., 511 NY said.

Nassau County Police have confirmed a "serious" accident has closed all westbound lanes in the area — and said officers on the scene are directing traffic off the LIE. The exit from the northbound Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway onto the westbound LIE also is closed, police said.

Traffic cameras in the area show significant traffic backups and emergency responders, including ambulances, on the scene.

Additional details are not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.