Crash closes HOV, left lane on eastbound LIE, police say

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Two of the four eastbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway are closed at Exit 53 in Brentwood following a collision between a tractor trailer and a commercial bus Saturday, said Suffolk County police.

Police said the accident occurred about 10:30 a.m., and that the HOV and left lanes have been closed. Traffic has backed up as a result, police said.

Police are working to remove the vehicles.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

