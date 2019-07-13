Crash closes HOV, left lane on eastbound LIE, police say
Two of the four eastbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway are closed at Exit 53 in Brentwood following a collision between a tractor trailer and a commercial bus Saturday, said Suffolk County police.
Police said the accident occurred about 10:30 a.m., and that the HOV and left lanes have been closed. Traffic has backed up as a result, police said.
Police are working to remove the vehicles.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.