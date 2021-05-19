TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long Island

Tire flying off one car hits another on the LIE, injuring driver, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a tire that came off a car on the westbound Long Island Expressway crossed the median crashed into her 2008 Hyundai as she drove in the eastbound lane in Dix Hills, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the woman's car was forced to a slow down and stop by a driver ahead of her in an SUV, but they had no additional details on that driver.

The female driver whose car was hit, whose identity was not released, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the freak accident occurred near Exit 51, Route 231, Deer Park Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m.

According to police, a Cadillac sedan headed west on the Expressway lost a tire, which then bounded over the median divider wall and struck "the roof and the windshield" of the eastbound Hyundai. Police said that following the accident a man they called a good Samaritan in an SUV traveling in front of the woman "slowed his vehicle down to force the Hyundai to come to a stop."

Though recent accident stats from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were not immediately available, studies by the agency in the early 2000s found that road debris accounted for less than one percent of all highway accidents. Recent studies by the AAA found road debris accounts for about 50,000 accidents — and bout 100 deaths — annually in the U.S.

In November 1998 famed director Alan J. Pakula, 70, who counted "To Kill a Mockingbird," "All the President's Men" and "Sophie's Choice" among the 23 films he directed, was killed on the LIE when a section of pipe dropped on the roadbed by a truck was run over by a car — lifting it into the air and propelling it through the windshield of his Volvo.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Hank Aaron, here in March 1967, hit at
Notable sports deaths in 2021
United States runners Larry James, left, Lee Evans,
Record-setting sprinter, '68 Olympic activist Lee Evans dies
Bike riders pedal away Sunday near the Bethpage
Pedal forward: Suffolk expands 'Bike Share' program for 'full season of riding'
The Town of Hempstead received the National Audubon
Town's beach conservation work honored by Audubon groups
People walk in Port Jefferson on Saturday. Businesses
A new reality: Many COVID-19 restrictions officially end on LI, statewide
John Doyle, of Shirley, casts his vote at
All but four LI districts approve school budgets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?