Tire flying off one car hits another on the LIE, injuring driver, cops say

A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a tire that came off a car on the westbound Long Island Expressway crossed the median crashed into her 2008 Hyundai as she drove in the eastbound lane in Dix Hills, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the woman's car was forced to a slow down and stop by a driver ahead of her in an SUV, but they had no additional details on that driver.

The female driver whose car was hit, whose identity was not released, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the freak accident occurred near Exit 51, Route 231, Deer Park Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m.

According to police, a Cadillac sedan headed west on the Expressway lost a tire, which then bounded over the median divider wall and struck "the roof and the windshield" of the eastbound Hyundai. Police said that following the accident a man they called a good Samaritan in an SUV traveling in front of the woman "slowed his vehicle down to force the Hyundai to come to a stop."

Though recent accident stats from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were not immediately available, studies by the agency in the early 2000s found that road debris accounted for less than one percent of all highway accidents. Recent studies by the AAA found road debris accounts for about 50,000 accidents — and bout 100 deaths — annually in the U.S.

In November 1998 famed director Alan J. Pakula, 70, who counted "To Kill a Mockingbird," "All the President's Men" and "Sophie's Choice" among the 23 films he directed, was killed on the LIE when a section of pipe dropped on the roadbed by a truck was run over by a car — lifting it into the air and propelling it through the windshield of his Volvo.