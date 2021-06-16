State parks seek lifeguards after pandemic creates shortage

Long Island’s state parks are one of many venues competing to hire lifeguards for parks, beaches and pools after the pandemic curtailed many training programs and created a shortage.

The State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in a statement said it has openings for positions that that pay $18.15 an hour at Montauk/Hither Hills, Wildwood, Orient, Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Heckscher and Sunken Meadow State Parks.

All applicants must be at least 17, have valid photo ID, should not require contact lenses or glasses, and must successfully complete all certification programs, the parks department said in a statement.

The tests, which include a 350 to 400-yard timed ocean swim and a ¾ mile run, will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. at Jones Beach East Bathhouse Ocean (Field 5); applicants should park on the west side west side of Field 6 or the EBHO employee lot.

The results and a rookie draft will be held on Zoom on Saturday.

A link will be emailed to everyone who successfully finishes all exams.

Successful candidates must attend 5 paid days of Jones Beach Lifeguard Rookie Training beginning on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25th, from 7:30am-3:30pm.

For additional information call 631 321-5871.