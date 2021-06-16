TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long Island

State parks seek lifeguards after pandemic creates shortage

Lifeguards at Jones Beach State Park's Central Mall

Lifeguards at Jones Beach State Park's Central Mall on patrol September 17, 2017. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Long Island’s state parks are one of many venues competing to hire lifeguards for parks, beaches and pools after the pandemic curtailed many training programs and created a shortage.

The State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in a statement said it has openings for positions that that pay $18.15 an hour at Montauk/Hither Hills, Wildwood, Orient, Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Heckscher and Sunken Meadow State Parks.

All applicants must be at least 17, have valid photo ID, should not require contact lenses or glasses, and must successfully complete all certification programs, the parks department said in a statement.

The tests, which include a 350 to 400-yard timed ocean swim and a ¾ mile run, will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. at Jones Beach East Bathhouse Ocean (Field 5); applicants should park on the west side west side of Field 6 or the EBHO employee lot.

The results and a rookie draft will be held on Zoom on Saturday.

A link will be emailed to everyone who successfully finishes all exams.

Successful candidates must attend 5 paid days of Jones Beach Lifeguard Rookie Training beginning on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25th, from 7:30am-3:30pm.

For additional information call 631 321-5871.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Hofstra University said nearly 2,400 students were vaccinated
Low vaccination rates may be linked to college students
Angel Tacuri in custody at the Sixth Precinct
Patchogue man indicted on charges he abused girls in illegal day care
Suffolk County's First Deputy Police Commissioner James Skopek,
A top Suffolk police official is retiring, the department says
A couple hugs as they watch fireworks over
Day after NY reopening, not all are ready to drop safety measures
Residents in villages across Long Island voted mayors
Village residents across LI elect new mayors, trustees
Nassau County crime scene investigators probe shell casings
Murder, auto theft increased in 2020 amid pandemic
Didn’t find what you were looking for?