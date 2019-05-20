Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants the National Transportation Safety Board to make limo safety reform one of its top priorities next year.

Schumer (D-N.Y.), in a news release Sunday, called on the NTSB to include limo safety reform in its 2019-2020 "most wanted" list, which lays out the major reforms the agency will push in the year ahead.

Earlier this month, families from Long Island and upstate who have lost children in limousine crashes in 2015 and 2018 pushed state lawmakers to enact safety measures that could include seat belts, escape hatches, consumer reports on the car and driver, and criminal charges for unscrupulous limo operators.

A stretch limo heading east on Route 48 in Cutchogue during a winery tour in July of 2015 made a U-turn and was struck broadside by a pickup truck. Four young women were killed and four others injured.

“Long Island families have bravely led the charge on making aftermarket limousines safer, and they have had some success, but there is more work to be done on substantive reforms that take stretch limos out of the grey area of law,” Schumer said in a statement late Sunday.

“This work begins and advances with the NTSB making aftermarket limo safety an agency priority."

On Monday, the senator will discuss his reform plan during an 11 a.m. news conference at New Hyde Park Memorial High School, 500 Leonard Blvd.

Long Island families seeking additional limo safety reforms are expected to be on hand.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in January proposed sweeping reform to limousine regulations following an upstate crash last year in Schoharie County, 30 miles west of Albany that killed 20 people. But most of the proposed changes have gone nowhere. State lawmakers have indicated they may hold hearings on the issue.

The NTSB priorities for 2019-2020 include; implementing positive train control that automatically stops trains before accidents, reducing fatigue-related accidents, ensuring the safe shipment of hazardous materials and reducing speed-related crashes.