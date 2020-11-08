COVID cases close elementary school in Lindenhurst

﻿A Lindenhurst elementary school will close for two weeks after two staffers tested positive for coronavirus, and "a significant number of staff" had enough contact with them to warrant being quarantined, the district said.

In-person sessions are canceled at Daniel Street Elementary School from Nov. 9 to 20, replaced with remote instruction during those days. The building will reopen for instruction on Nov. 23, district Superintendent Daniel Giordano wrote in an email to the school community.

"It is important to note that at this time, none of those contacts are exhibiting any COVID symptoms," the email said. The first staff member’s positive test result was reported to the district Friday, with the second one sometime thereafter, the email said.

Schools and districts across Long Island and the United States that chose to open during the coronavirus pandemic have needed to sporadically close upon the discovery of coronavirus cases, an infectious germ that causes COVID-19, to prevent the contagious virus from spreading exponentially.

Speaking Sunday morning on ABC’s "This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the worst might be yet to come.

"Look, we're coming up to the worst two months, I think, that we may have seen vis-a-vis COVID. You see the numbers going crazy all across this country, all across the globe, the scientists said this was going to happen. And you're seeing it in the fall with the cold coming back, and we're going to have a long two months," he said.