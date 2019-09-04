TODAY'S PAPER
Firefighters hurt battling blaze at VFW Hall in Lindenhurst, officials say

Firefighters battle a blaze at the VFW Hall

Firefighters battle a blaze at the VFW Hall on North Delaware Avenue in Lindenhurst on Wednesday. Photo Credit: James Staubitser

Two firefighters were injured Wednesday morning responding to a blaze that left the Lindenhurst VFW hall in ruins, officials said.

The attic of the two-story building on North Delaware Avenue caught fire shortly after 10:30 a.m., fire officials said.

Lindenhurst Fire Chief of Department Craig Santoli said two of his members were transported to the hospital with injuries. One firefighter was hurt when the middle of a water hose exploded. He was undergoing CT scans and X-rays at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. Another firefighter suffered heat exhaustion.

“The injuries were nonlife threatening,” Santoli said. “They were alert, conscious and speaking.”

Two VFW members, Richard Tibbetts and Phil Pane, said they were inside the building cooking breakfast at the southern end when a neighbor screamed that the building’s roof was ablaze.

The men fled as fire departments and rescue crews arrived.

“It looks like we are out of business,” Tibbetts, the past commander and current vice president, said as he surveyed the damage.

Tibbetts said that countless trophies, artifacts, books and memorabilia were destroyed, although firefighters were seen carrying some plaques out of the building.

Firefighters were also able to save the American flag and VFW colors.

The fire caused extensive damage to the roof, walls, windows and the building’s interior. The post had recently undergone a renovation, replacing the floor, dining room and kitchen appliances, officials said.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Pane said. “We are all brothers. We all have different fathers but we have same uncle — Uncle Sam. Everyone is saddened by this.”

Village of Lindenhurst Mayor Michael Lavorata said he will ensure that the VFW hall is rebuilt, no matter the cost.

“The Lindenhurst community always comes together,” Lavorata said. “These guys are our family ... This building will be rebuilt.”

“These things are priceless,” he said. “But the important thing is everyone is safe.”

