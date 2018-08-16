A Long Island fisherman visiting South Florida reeled in a surprise with a record-setting lionfish off the coast of the Florida Keys.

Timothy Blasko of Cutchogue was diving and spearfishing Aug. 6 off the Tennessee Reef in the Atlantic Ocean when he spotted a lionfish. Blasko said he had been instructed to capture as many lionfish as possible and went for it with his spear.

“I knew he was big because he was facing me but it wasn't until he turned sideways that I realized he was the Godzilla of lionfish,” Blasko said in a Facebook message.

Blasko said he’s gone on more than 100 dives in the area with the Forever Young Charter Co., owned by a friend. Still, he’d never caught a lionfish quite so large.

Blasko and his friends decided to take the fish to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute’s office in Marathon, Florida, for official measurements. Researchers there confirmed the fish was about 18 inches long and weighed 3.10 pounds, a state record for heaviest lionfish speared in Atlantic waters.

Officials also maintain state records for longest lionfish, lionfish caught in the Gulf of Mexico, lionfish caught with hook and line and a youth lionfish division. The heaviest lionfish caught in the gulf weighed 3.38 pounds and was speared on April 6.

Lionfish are considered an invasive species in Atlantic waters, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The fish, which have distinctive bands of white and maroon or brown and painful stinging spines, is originally from the South Pacific and Indian oceans. The species has rapidly spread without any known predators in the Atlantic and Florida wildlife officials said lionfish pose a threat to native fish.

Wildlife officials in Florida have encouraged lionfish removal, even holding a campaign called “The Lionfish Challenge,” which asks visitors and divers to help tag and catch the fish for prizes.

“Congratulations, Timothy for removing this large invader!” officials wrote in a Facebook post on their “Reef Rangers” page.