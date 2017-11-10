This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long Island

House tax proposal won’t affect wind project, developer says

Bill reportedly would trim one available tax credit by more than a third.

By Mark Harrington  mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
House Republicans’ proposed tax plan includes a provision that would scale back a generous federal tax credit for wind energy, but the developer of LIPA’s South Fork offshore wind farm says the prospect of a reduction won’t affect its plans.

The tax bill would cut the so-called production tax credit for wind energy by more than a third, making it more difficult for projects under construction...

Mark Harrington, an 18-year Newsday veteran, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

