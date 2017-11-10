House tax proposal won’t affect wind project, developer says
Bill reportedly would trim one available tax credit by more than a third.
House Republicans’ proposed tax plan includes a provision that would scale back a generous federal tax credit for wind energy, but the developer of LIPA’s South Fork offshore wind farm says the prospect of a reduction won’t affect its plans.
The tax bill would cut the so-called production tax credit for wind energy by more than a third, making it more difficult for projects under construction...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
NY vying to attract offshore wind industryThe competition is on among East Coast states to lure a nascent offshore wind industry Wind project off LI to be called Empire WindThe developer is Norwegian, but the name of the first wind-energy array off Long Island’s NY IDs 1 million acres off LI for wind powerNew York State has identified more than 1 million acres of offshore waters south of Offshore wind project proposed off MontaukDeepwater Wind, the Rhode Island company that has half completed an offshore-wind energy project off