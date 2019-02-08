LIPA’s plan for a 15-turbine offshore wind farm to power the South Fork has taken on another owner as Danish developer Orsted has sold a 50 percent interest in the project to New England energy company Eversource.

The transaction, announced Friday morning, marks the second time in four months the $1.62 billion-plus project has taken on a new or additional owner. Orsted in November paid $510 million to acquire the original developer, Deepwater Wind, the Rhode Island company that initially won the LIPA contract in December 2016. Deepwater built the first U.S. offshore wind project, off Block Island.

“This doesn’t change any of our project plans,” said Meaghan Wims, an Orsted spokeswoman. The project, which includes a 50-mile cable from the waters off the Rhode Island-Massachusetts coast to East Hampton, is expected to be in service by December 2022.

A LIPA spokesman declined to comment.

In a release, Orsted said Eversource paid $225 million to enter into a 50-50 partnership on the LIPA project, in addition to a half-interest in Revolution Wind — a 700 megawatt offshore wind project off the Rhode Island coast — and a 275-square-mile offshore wind-lease area off the Northeast.

The companies said wind-lease sites they jointly own could eventually host enough turbines to produce some 4,000 megawatts of offshore wind, enough to power more than 1.5 million homes.

Eversource, formerly known as Northeast Utilities, is an energy company that provides gas and electric to around four million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Orsted, based in Denmark and formerly known as DONG Energy, is an energy conglomerate recognized as the largest global wind-energy developer.

The South Fork project was originally 90 megawatts, but Orsted in November won LIPA board approval to boost it to 130 megawatts by using larger turbines, a move LIPA said would add $388 million to the cost. LIPA said that would raise the monthly cost on average bills by 20 to 38 cents above the project’s original estimated monthly bill impact of $1.19.

In a statement, Thomas Brostrom, chief executive of Orsted's U.S. Offshore Wind operations, said Eversource's "expansive knowledge of the energy market throughout the region" and both companies' outreach programs put the them "on track to ensure that the Northeast will be the North American hub for offshore wind energy."