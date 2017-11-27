A contingent of solar-energy installers, environmentalists and a construction company on Monday criticized a LIPA proposal that would alter the current system for valuing power produced by solar and other green-energy systems, saying it would stifle growth in a market already pressured by reduced state incentives.

At a Long Island Power Authority hearing in Hauppauge to seek input on the new plan, critics were unanimous in castigating the new system, which they said adds uncertainty and complexity to a program that works just fine in its current form.

“This is a great market—don’t kill it,” urged Dennis Phayre, commercial business director at EnterSolar, an Manhattan-based solar developer.

Justin Bell, director of rates and regulation for LIPA, said the new valuation scheme is needed “to prepare for the increasing penetration of renewable energy” on the grid. The aim, he said, is to make certain that excess solar energy produced by home and business solar and other green-energy systems is properly valued so that the programs last. “We want solar but we want it to be developed in a way that’s sustainable,” he said.

Under the current method, called net metering, excess energy produced by solar systems is banked as a credit at the full value that LIPA charges customers for energy—around 19 cents a kilowatt hour. Under the new plan, LIPA would use a set of variables to determine the value of the energy, including the location of the solar array, its environmental benefits, and the overall value of the system in reducing demand, among other factors.

Consumers with systems already installed would keep the current system, while new consumer systems installed after January would use the net metering plan for 20 years. The new plan would apply primarily to commercial systems installed after Jan. 1, 2018.

Bell compared the new plan, called Value of Distributed Energy Resources, to placing a value on Christmas trees in January versus the higher demand months of November and December. “It’s time we start thinking about this in how we value electricity,” he said.

But the dozen or so speakers at the hearing were having none of it.

Jack Kulka, president of Kulka Construction, a Hauppauge construction management company, predicted the program would result not only in the loss of employment in the 4,000-job local solar industry, but “hundreds of thousands of jobs” that would leave the Island with companies if the plan is implemented. He warned Bell to take a message back to LIPA’s board of directors.

“Every political person in the Suffolk Legislature is going to castigate you,” he said.

Charles DiStefano, director of commercial sales for installer, Long Island Power Solutions, an installer in Islandia, told LIPA that January was “the absolute wrong time” to implement the new policy, which he said would create a “disincentive” for new commercial installations. “The way it’s being rolled out — it’s almost an attack on the small-scale commercial sector,” he said.

Bill Feldman, president of Empire Clean-Energy Supply in Bohemia, which supplies installers, pointed to an industry paper that found the value of solar energy on electric grids largely surpassed that of even the current net metering system. The only studies that found otherwise were funded by electric utilities, he noted.

LIPA trustees will vote on the plan in late December. If approved, it will take effect in January.