A westbound Long Island Rail Road train, which was not carrying passengers, struck and killed a 26-year-old man at the Lindenhurst station just after 7 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

The MTA Police are investigating the incident, which caused a brief suspension of all service between Amityville and Babylon.

The railroad said Babylon Branch trains are still operating with delays of 10-15 minutes while the police investigation concludes.

The LIRR had been operating on just one of two tracks through the area as a result of the incident and the subsequent investigation. It now has use of both tracks, the railroad said.

The railroad said switch trouble west of Hicksville also caused delays of 20-30 minutes on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches, but said that issue has been resolved.