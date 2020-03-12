TODAY'S PAPER
Man struck, killed by train at the Lindenhurst station, LIRR says

A westbound Long Island Rail Road train, which was not carrying passengers, struck and killed a 26-year-old man at the Lindenhurst station just after 7 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

The MTA Police are investigating the incident, which caused a brief suspension of all service between Amityville and Babylon.

The railroad said Babylon Branch trains are still operating with delays of 10-15 minutes while the police investigation concludes.

The LIRR had been operating on just one of two tracks through the area as a result of the incident and the subsequent investigation. It now has use of both tracks, the railroad said.

The railroad said switch trouble west of Hicksville also caused delays of 20-30 minutes on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches, but said that issue has been resolved.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

