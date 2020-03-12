TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

LIRR: Expect delays on Babylon Branch after person hit by train 

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Customers on the Long Island Rail Road's Babylon Branch can expect delays of up to 45 minutes, as well as possible cancellations, after a person was struck by a train Thursday morning in Lindenhurst, railroad officials said.

The incident caused the brief suspension of all service between Amityville and Babylon. The LIRR said that while service is being restored, delays will ensue, with trains operating on just one of the two tracks through Lindenhurst, beginning with the 7:45 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station.

All Babylon Branch trains are making all local stops until further notice and emergency personnel remain at the scene of the incident in Lindenhurst, the railroad said.

"Customers should anticipate delays and possible cancellations," the railroad said.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

