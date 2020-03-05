TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Service restored on Babylon, Montauk branches

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
East and west trains on the Babylon branch were restarted at about 6:20 a.m. Thursday, the Long Island Rail Road said.

Service had been halted because a person was hit by a train west of Rockville Centre.

Delays could run from 15 to 20 minutes, the railroad said. During the suspension, customers had been asked to travel on other branches.

Service in both directions also was restored at around the same time between Babylon and Montauk following an overheight vehicle striking an LIRR bridge east of Mastic-Shirley.

Montauk Highway remains closed to both east and west motorists between Old Neck Road and Senix Avenue after the truck slammed into the overpass, Suffolk police said.

The truck driver was taken to a local hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries, the police added.

