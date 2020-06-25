LIRR weekend service suspended for Carle Place bridge construction

Train service between Mineola and Hicksville will be suspended and nearby roadways closed this weekend while the 78-year-old bridge that carries the Long Island Rail Road over Glen Cove Road in Carle Place is replaced, the LIRR said Thursday.

The closures, part of the LIRR Expansion Project, will allow the installation of the bridge, which will carry “a third bay to support the Main Line’s future third track and have a height of 14 feet, a standardized high-clearance height for all new bridges along the corridor,” the railroad said in a news release.

“The bridge will be lifted and rolled into place after demolishing the old bridge, applying a method that was successfully used at Cherry Lane and Nassau Boulevard last year,” the release said.

The train service suspensions will be from 11 p.m. Friday, June 26, through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 29, information available on mta.info, as well as on the apps of the railroad and its parent agency, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

There will be express trains between Babylon and New York City, with other trains operating at normal intervals, although on adjusted schedules, on the Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Long Beach, Montauk, Port Washington and West Hempstead branches, and between Ronkonkoma and Greenport.

Trains on the Main Line trains will operate on the hour between Mineola and Penn Station, with stops at Merillon Avenue, New Hyde Park and Jamaica.

Those trains between Oyster Bay and Jamaica will operate every two hours.

There are service changes affecting the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches, as well as travel from Westbury or Carle Place, for which details are online on the MTA's website and apps.

The road closures, to through traffic, are on Glen Cove Road between Old Country Road and Westbury Avenue, 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, and 4 a.m. Monday, June 29.