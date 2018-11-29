TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Rail Road: Expect eastbound delays out of Penn Station

LIRR commuters heading back to Long Island from Penn Station late Thursday afternoon can expect eastbound delays averaging 10 minutes through Woodside, as well as some possible cancellations, the railroad said.

The delays and potential cancellations are due to a broken rail west of Woodside, the LIRR said.

"LIRR personnel en route," the LIRR said in a statement. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."

