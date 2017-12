Long Island Rail Road service has been restored after being temporarily suspended in both directions Wednesday morning between Huntington and Port Jefferson because of broken rails east of Huntington and near St. James.

During the suspension buses were sent to accommodate customers at Kings Park, Huntington and Port Jefferson, LIRR spokeswoman Sarah Armaghan said.

The railroad had alerted passengers at 8:13 a.m. that service was suspended because of the broken rails; earlier it had said that the 7:35 a.m. train from Port Jefferson due at Penn Station at 9:24 a.m. was also being delayed. Service was restored with delays at about 9:30 a.m.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.