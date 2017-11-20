TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Buses replace trains from Riverhead to Ronkonkoma

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Westbound trains on the Ronkonkoma branch will bypass Riverhead Monday morning because of a broken rail near the Riverhead station, the LIRR said in a notice to customers.

“Riverhead customers will be accommodated by bus service to Ronkonkoma, for westbound train service to Penn,” the Long Island Rail Road said.

“Westbound customers whose destination is Riverhead please note: Any customers boarding at Greenport, Southold or Mattituck who are traveling to Riverhead must take a westbound train to Yaphank, then transfer to an eastbound bus to Riverhead.”

