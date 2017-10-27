Buses will replace trains between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville this weekend, the Long Island Rail Road said.

There will also be a handful of canceled trains, the railroad said.

The change, beginning at 12:48 a.m. Saturday and ending at 12:46 a.m. Monday will allow crews to work on switches, the railroad said.

Westbound changes:

  • Riders between Ronkonkoma and Pinelawn will board buses to Hicksville up to 44 minutes earlier than normal train times, then transfer to westbound trains.
  • The 10:05 a.m., 11:05 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. trains from Ronkonkoma are canceled.
  • Riders between Farmingdale and Bethpage will board westbound trains at their home stations.
  • Greenport riders will board buses at Ronkonkoma for service to Hicksville, where train service will resume, or board local buses for stations Central Islip through Bethpage.

Eastbound changes:

  • Riders from Pinelawn through Ronkonkoma will transfer to buses at Hicksville. Plan for 44 minutes of added travel time.
  • The 4:39 p.m., 5:39 p.m. and 6:39 p.m. weekend trains from Penn Station are canceled.
  • Riders traveling to Bethpage and Farmingdale should stay on the train to their stations.
  • Greenport customers will board the 8:12 a.m. or 1:12 p.m. trains from Penn Station to Hicksville, one hour earlier than normal. Customers will then connect with buses to Ronkonkoma where train service will resume.