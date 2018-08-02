Morning rush-hour service on the Long Island Rail Road should be close to normal Thursday morning after a derailment on the Port Washington line Wednesday led to cancellations and delays.

At 6 a.m., all lines were listed in good service on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's website.

The LIRR tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that all trains were running on or close to schedule after the afternoon derailment of an eastbound Port Washington train at the Harold Interlocking railroad junction west of Woodside, Queens.

The train, with more than 500 passengers aboard, was the second to derail in less than two weeks. On July 21, a train carrying LIRR employees derailed west of Penn Station as it approached the railroad’s West Side Yard leading to numerous delays.

Several westbound trains on the westbound Port Washington line were operating with delays of 10 to 20 minutes late Wednesday night, according to another LIRR tweet, and at least one eastbound train on the branch had experienced an 11-minute delay as a result of the derailment.