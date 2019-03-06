MTA IDs third victim of last week's fatal LIRR crash

MTA police on Thursday identified the third of three men killed in last week’s LIRR train crash involving an SUV.

Jesus Hernandez, 24, of Brentwood, was an occupant of the SUV that tried to “beat the train” on Feb. 26 at a railroad crossing in Westbury and wound up getting caught between two trains going in opposite directions, authorities said.

After the collision, the westbound train derailed and traveled about 800 feet before crashing into the concrete platform at the Westbury station. All three men in the SUV died.

The two other men had been identified as Miguel Angel Jimenez Luna, 36, and Saul Martinez Caravantes, 28, both of Westbury. The identity of Hernandez required DNA testing.

The men worked at the Fine Fare Supermarket on Old Country Road in Westbury. Jimenez Luna was the manager of the meat section, and Martinez Caravantes worked in that section, according to co-workers.

Hernandez was the dairy manager at Fine Fare Supermarket on Old Country Road in Westbury, said Raul Rivers, 33, the seafood manager at the store.

Hernandez had been at the store for six years. He was single and had no kids, Rivers said.

He was from Mexico, and he had just bought some land in that country, hoping to build a home there, Rivers said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hernandez would talk about sending money home to his mother in Mexico. She would say she’s saving it, but he would tell her to spend it, Rivers said.