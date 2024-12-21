LIRR train hits car on tracks in Central Islip

A passenger vehicle was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train in Central Islip early Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by MTA police and taken to the hospital, but, as of 8:30 a.m., the crash site had been cleared and there were no delays related to the crash on the LIRR, according to MTA spokesman Lucas Bejarano.

The crash happened around 4:23 a.m. near the intersection between Lowell Avenue and East Suffolk Avenue, he said.

Central Islip Fire Department Chief Vinny Plotino said four people had been in the vehicle but three of them fled the scene.

Central Islip firefighters extinguished a fire on the car, during which one firefighter suffered a minor injury and was transported to a hospital, Plotino said.

When a Newsday photojournalist arrived about an hour after the crash, the remains of the burned-out vehicle were still visible to the side of the train tracks.

"Whether the train was damaged, I can't say right now, and this is under investigation," Bejarano said.