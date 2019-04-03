Long Island Rail Road customers commuting from Penn Station will have the opportunity to meet some of the railroad’s top decision makers Thursday evening.

The LIRR is holding its latest “Customer Conversations” event at its 34th Street concourse inside Penn Station Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

LIRR President Phillip Eng and other senior managers will be available at the event to “listen, share feedback and answer questions” from riders, the railroad said in a statement.

It’s the sixth such customer forum since LIRR President Phillip Eng joined the railroad a year ago, and the first to be held inside Penn Station, the railroad’s primary New York City terminal.

“As we continue to implement major change at the railroad to ensure our customers receive reliable, consistent and comfortable train service, we also want to make sure we keep the lines of communication open, to validate we’re delivering on our commitments," Eng said. "These forums are a chance for customers to speak face-to-face with senior LIRR staff, including myself, who are responsible for delivering the service customers not only expect, but deserve.”

Different from other customer forums held by the LIRR on Long Island, Thursday’s event will not include a formal presentation by Eng, but rather is meant as a “constructive dialogue” with riders, the railroad said.