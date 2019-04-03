TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
Long Island

LIRR holding 'Customer Conversations' at Penn Station

LIRR President Phillip Eng will be available at the event to "listen, share feedback and answer questions" from riders, the railroad said in a statement.

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
Print

Long Island Rail Road customers commuting from Penn Station will have the opportunity to meet some of the railroad’s top decision makers Thursday evening.

The LIRR is holding its latest “Customer Conversations” event at its 34th Street concourse inside Penn Station Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. 

LIRR President Phillip Eng and other senior managers will be available at the event to “listen, share feedback and answer questions” from riders, the railroad said in a statement.

It’s the sixth such customer forum since LIRR President Phillip Eng joined the railroad a year ago, and the first to be held inside Penn Station, the railroad’s primary New York City terminal.

“As we continue to implement major change at the railroad to ensure our customers receive reliable, consistent and comfortable train service, we also want to make sure we keep the lines of communication open, to validate we’re delivering on our commitments," Eng said. "These forums are a chance for customers to speak face-to-face with senior LIRR staff, including myself, who are responsible for delivering the service customers not only expect, but deserve.”

Different from other customer forums held by the LIRR on Long Island, Thursday’s event will not include a formal presentation by Eng, but rather is meant as a “constructive dialogue” with riders, the railroad said.

Headshot

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Volunteer Edith Weisfeld shares a moment with West LIer celebrates birthday with fellow Holocaust survivors
Avi Hatami meets Bradley Wieboldt Wednesday at the At 23 with no medical license, he saved LIRR passenger's life
Suffolk Conservative Party Chairman Frank Tinari's re-election was Re-election of Frank Tinari upheld by appeals court
Richard Nicolello, the Republican leader of the Nassau Nicolello: Paper bag fee 'dead on arrival' in Nassau
Attorney E. Christopher Murray, right, is joined by Lawsuit: Town failed to protect those near landfill
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) speaks Wednesday at O'Rourke: Address issues that suppressed minorities